BuzzFeed, Apple, DiDi Global, United Airlines, Del Taco

By Reuters
 6 days ago

The Dow rallied over 1% on Monday as economy-linked banks and energy stocks roared back after sharp declines in the previous week, while Nasdaq struggled to keep pace as Nvidia dragged down chipmakers.

At 12:19 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 1.89% at 35,234.46. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 1.14% at 4,590.26 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.52% at 15,164.592.

** BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD.O): down 2.3%

BUZZ-Buzz-kill: Co pops, then plunges in bumpy public debut

** AbbVie Inc (ABBV.N): up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected warning on arthritis drug

** Micron Technology (MU.O): up 0.9%

BUZZ-Up after Cowen raises PT

** Apple Inc (AAPL.O): up 2.8%

BUZZ-Ship times for Apple iPhone 13 models improving

** Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF.O): up 6.4%

BUZZ-Wedbush calls Petco business model 'standout'; raises PT

** Spirit Airlines (SAVE.N): up 9.4%

American Airlines (AAL.O): up 10.2%

BUZZ-Evercore raises PT for American, Spirit Airlines

** 180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF.O): up 5.5%

BUZZ-Jumps as hand deformity therapy meets study main goals

** Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.O): down 4.3%

BUZZ-EU regulators pause investigation into co's ARM deal, shares fall

** Didi Global (DIDI.N): up 5.9%

BUZZ-Gains after Friday's plunge

** Uber Technologies (UBER.N): up 6.0%

BUZZ-Up, report says co in talks with Mideast unit over outside investment

** Science Applications International Corp (SAIC.N): up 3.0%

BUZZ-Up on $1.1 bln torpedo production contract from U.S. navy

** Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR.O): up 4.6%

BUZZ-Up on completing patient enrollment in late-stage cancer study

** Tesla (TSLA.O): down 2.5%

BUZZ-Down on report of SEC opening investigation into co

** Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA.O): down 39.5%

BUZZ-Slumps as FDA staff raises concerns over kidney drug safety, efficacy

** Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO.O): up 66.1%

BUZZ-Set for best day as Jack in the Box to acquire fast-food chain

** Buckle Inc (BKE.N): up 2.8%

BUZZ-Jumps after board authorizes special cash dividend

** Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O): down 1.7%

Phunware Inc (PHUN.O): down 3.3%

BUZZ-Trump-linked stocks drop as Digital World gets U.S. regulatory inquiries

** Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ.O): up 5.8%

BUZZ-J.P. Morgan starts coverage on Hertz with 'overweight' rating

** Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O): up 1.1% BUZZ-JPM sees strong results for co on near-term demand

** WeWork Inc (WE.N): up 8.7% BUZZ-Up after extending credit commitments

** Redhill Biopharma Ltd : up 0.8% BUZZ-Up on hope its oral drug may work against Omicron

** Kohl's Corporation (KSS.N): up 7.8% BUZZ-Co up after Engine Capital urges for sale, separation of its e-commerce

** Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW.N): up 3.2%

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N): up 3.5%

Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N): up 1.6%

Globus Medical (GMED.N): up 4.0%

Stryker Corp (SYK.N): up 4.0% BUZZ-Credit Suisse says Omicron's hospitalisation rate may be lower than Delta, citing data

** Sunlands Technology Group : up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises on $15 mln share buyback program

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : up 7.5% BUZZ-Rises on e-commerce overhaul plans, names new CFO

** Lucid Group Inc (LCID.O): down 7.1% BUZZ-Lucid down after receiving subpoena from U.S. SEC

** GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP.N): up 16.5% BUZZ-Jumps on acquisition offer from Saint-Gobain

** ReneSola Ltd (SOL.N): up 4.0% BUZZ-Rises on $50 mln share buyback plan

** Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O): up 5.4% BUZZ-Brokerages initiate coverage on co, see strong execution on product roadmap

** Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O): up 2.8% BUZZ-Facebook: Cheapest tech stock as bear run nears

** Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N): up 2.0% BUZZ-Co up after report of Finland proposing F-35 as new combat aircraft

** Ford Motor Co (F.N): up 0.7% BUZZ-RBC raises co's PT on valuation

** Hut 8 Mining Corp : down 1.7%

Bit Digital (BTBT.O): down 1.8%

Coinbase Global (COIN.O): down 0.2%

Bitfarms Ltd : down 3.4%

Ebang International (EBON.O): down 4.2%

Canaan Inc (CAN.O): down 2.7%

Sos Ltd : down 1.8% BUZZ-Crypto stocks fall after bitcoin's weekend slide

Compiled by by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

