For the first time in school history, the University of Utah has fashioned a seat upon the throne of the Conference of Champions as they annihilated the Oregon Ducks to win the Pac-12 Championship, 38-10. All it took was four minutes and three seconds for the Utes to claim the lead, and after that point, it was all gas and no breaks as the Utah defense dictated the tempo in dominating fashion to lead the program to its first ever Pac-12 football title.

UTAH STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO