FS1 picks the wrong time for commercial

The Eagles bounced back from their dud against the Giants in resounding fashion by returning to MetLife Stadium and handling the Jets fairly easily, 33-18. The big story from this game, of course, was this being Gardner Minshew’s first start of the season, as Jalen Hurts’ ankle was deemed not quite in good enough shape to play. Minshew more than came through in relief, completing 20/25 passes for 242 yards (an extremely impressive 9.7 yards per attempt), 2 touchdowns, no turnovers, and a fantastic 133.7 passer rating. Getting Minshew for a sixth-round pick was legitimately one of the best moves Howie Roseman has ever made as this team’s GM. Given how well he played and how poorly Hurts performed the week before, have the Eagles been playing the wrong guy?

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO