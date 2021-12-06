ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FS1 picks the wrong time for commercial

By Matt Buckler Journal Inquirer
 6 days ago

It wasn’t just the most important moment of the game, it could turn into the most important moment in the women’s college basketball season. The sight of Paige Bueckers, UConn’s best player and the premier player in women’s college basketball, lying on the floor with tears in...

Journal Inquirer

Local trainer helps explain fracture suffered by UConn's Paige Bueckers

Most fans of the UConn women’s basketball team likely never heard of a tibial plateau fracture until Tuesday. But in the day since the diagnosis of the left leg injury suffered by sophomore guard Paige Bueckers against Notre Dame Sunday was announced by the school, tibial plateau fracture has just as likely become a part of the fans’ conversations.
BASKETBALL
Buffalo News

St. Bonaventure point guard Kyle Lofton could miss time with ankle injury

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team could be without its X-factor at point guard when the Bonnies host the University at Buffalo this weekend. Kyle Lofton sustained an ankle injury in the final minute of the Bonnies’ 93-81 win Wednesday against Coppin State, but Bona coach Mark Schmidt would not reveal Friday afternoon whether Lofton would be available when the Bonnies (6-1) host UB at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Reilly Center.
BUFFALO, NY
Journal Inquirer

UConn, Juhasz hold off UCLA; Bueckers considers surgery

NEWARK, N.J. -- Dorka Juhasz is still new to the UConn women's basketball team, but the graduate student knew as well as anyone how important Saturday's game against UCLA was for the Huskies. About 40 hours after a discouraging loss to Georgia Tech, No. 3 UConn showed the resiliency and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Herald

Pro Picks: 2 mystery teams, Steelers-Vikings, go at it in prime time

There’s a mystery show on TV in prime time Thursday night: Pittsburgh versus Minnesota. There’s no way to figure out these two teams. The Vikings (5-7) go from on the rise in a victory over NFC power Green Bay to heading into the abyss after a loss to previously winless Detroit.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

FLYERS MAX WILLMAN PICKS PERFECT TIME TO SCORE 1ST NHL GOAL!

Max Willman scored his first NHL goal during the Flyers 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Willman’s goal came 5:53 into the second period to put the Flyers up 2-1. His goal was assisted by Patrick Brown and Zack MacEwen. After this game, Willman has dressed in nine...
NHL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Were the Eagles Starting The Wrong Quarterback This Whole Time? (Spoiler: No)

The Eagles bounced back from their dud against the Giants in resounding fashion by returning to MetLife Stadium and handling the Jets fairly easily, 33-18. The big story from this game, of course, was this being Gardner Minshew’s first start of the season, as Jalen Hurts’ ankle was deemed not quite in good enough shape to play. Minshew more than came through in relief, completing 20/25 passes for 242 yards (an extremely impressive 9.7 yards per attempt), 2 touchdowns, no turnovers, and a fantastic 133.7 passer rating. Getting Minshew for a sixth-round pick was legitimately one of the best moves Howie Roseman has ever made as this team’s GM. Given how well he played and how poorly Hurts performed the week before, have the Eagles been playing the wrong guy?
NFL
The Spun

Marcus Freeman’s Quote About The Bears Is Going Viral

Newly hired Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman is one of the brightest young coaches in college football. That’s because, at the age of 35, he’s already had a wealth of experience. Freeman has done it all in the game of football. He played his college...
NFL

