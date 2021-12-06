ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler the Creator is Misunderstood

By Shaina Kanter
 5 days ago

Literary tropes have insisted for centuries that all Black men are inherently scary and violent. The rhetoric of respectability relies on the subversion of this caricature of terrifying masculinity with non-violence, discipline, and manners. But rebels, like one of OFWGKTA’s founders, Tyler the Creator, challenge the “scary Black male” narrative by...

Related
thebrag.com

Here are Tyler, the Creator’s favourite Jay-Z songs

It’s always fascinating to learn the favourite songs of artists and Tyler, the Creator’s picks for the best Jay-Z songs might surprise you. It started when Spotify’s Carl Chery asked his Twitter followers what their top five favourite Jay-Z songs were (“without overthinking it”), in celebration of the rapper’s birthday on December 4th.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Tyler, The Creator Shares Tribute To Virgil Abloh

Over the weekend the massively influential designer Virgil Abloh, whose connections with the music industry were myriad, died at age 41 after a secret battle with cancer. Since then tributes have been pouring in. Kanye West, who made Abloh the head of his Donda agency, dedicated his latest Sunday Service to Abloh. Frank Ocean shared a heartfelt eulogy for Abloh online. And now Kanye and Ocean’s buddy Tyler, The Creator has chimed in with a sentimental outpouring of his own.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator Launches New Fragrance "French Waltz"

Tyler, the Creator has outdone himself, yet again. After landing at the #1 spot on HNHH's Hottest Albums of 2021 list this week, the 30-year-old creative announces the launch of his new fragrance, titled French Waltz. The announcement was made with a video uploaded to the GOLF le FLEUR* page...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Drake, Ye, Rihanna, Tyler, The Creator attend Virgil Abloh funeral (videos)

A myriad of celebrities, dignitaries and admirers showed up to pay homage to pioneering fashion designer Virgil Abloh at his memorial service in Chicago. Many of Abloh’s closest friends, including Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, along with Rihanna, Kim Kardashian West, Tyler, The Creator, Frank Ocean, Kylie Jenner, Kid Cudi and others packed the private ceremony at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. The services were filmed and shared by Chicago activist Englewood Barbie.
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Mf Doom
Person
P. Diddy
Person
John Lennon
Person
Mac Miller
Essence

EXCLUSIVE: Golf le Fleur's Debut Solo Collection Is An Invitation Into Tyler, The Creator's World

The rapper takes ESSENCE into his Malibu pop-up, and discusses his style evolution and creating his first fragrance. Tyler, The Creator, the musician and record producer who brought the world Goblin and Igor, all the way through to Call Me If You Get Lost, doesn’t do anything without a story behind it. Each body of music from the artist comes fleshed out with an accompanying aesthetic that makes an album feel like an enveloping experience, and its this keen ability to turn any project into an all-encompassing universe that lends to the genius of the rapper’s debut solo collection for his luxury line, Golf Le Fleur.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Tyler, the Creator Remembers Virgil Abloh’s Passion and Artistry: ‘That Hand of His Opened Doors’

Tyler, the Creator shared a moving message on Monday in remembrance of the “helping hand” of Virgil Abloh, who died over the weekend at the age of 41. In an Instagram post that included several photos, including one of the two of them together, Tyler reflected on the permanent impact of the tireless artist and how his legacy will continue to inspire him moving forward. The Call Me If You Get Lost artist also remembered “Sir Abloh” as a “true geek” whose passion for creativity was present in all of his work and revealed the G-Class collab with Mercedes-Benz as his personal favorite of Virgil’s uniquely monumental pieces.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

Tyler, the Creator Is Assembling a Legendary Cartier Collection

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. A few weeks ago, Tyler, the Creator was spotted at the Monaco Legends Group auction—an event dedicated entirely to the sale of rare and unique Cartier pieces. A photo of Tyler and his Dalí-esque Cartier Crash taken by legendary collector John Goldberger zoomed around the watch world at record speed. What that image captured was a guy we hadn’t met before: Tyler, the Creator Of An Epic Watch Collection. Before the fall of 2020, the rapper had hardly been seen in anything but an $11 Casio. All of a sudden, he was jetting to Monaco to splash out on tasteful Cartier wristwear. One fellow attendee at the Monaco Legends auction described Tyler as “super cool and discrete.” They mentioned Tyler stayed away from top lots, opting instead for what they described as “easy going stuff.” We know that Tyler walked away with at least one of those “easy going” pieces: writer Nick Gould spotted Tyler at the LACMA Art + Film Gala wearing what seems to be the Cartier Obus Quadrant that sold for €9,100, or just above $10,000, at the Monaco auction.
BROOKLYN, NY
