The state of Colorado may have lost $73 million to unemployment fraud from March 2020 through April 2021, according to a new report from the state auditor’s office. The report identified about 8,200 potentially fraudulent unemployment claims filed since the start of the pandemic. Most were marked by digital clues, such as a foreign internet protocol address, while others were paid to people who were dead or incarcerated.

