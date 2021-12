A 29-year old man drove his vehicle through the vacant Family Video building on Egg Harbor Road in Sturgeon Bay on Wednesday morning and was uninjured. Sturgeon Bay Assistant Police Chief Dan Brinkman told DoorCountyDailyNews.com that the driver was not from this country and was inexperienced at driving in wintry conditions. According to the investigating officer, Brinkman says the driver apparently was entering on Egg Harbor Road from the Tall Pine Apartments complex across the street from the Family Video location when he lost control shortly before 7 am and mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of braking and drove over the curb and into the building. The vehicle crashed into the west side of the building and exited on the north side coming to a rest in the parking lot. The vehicle was deemed a complete loss and was towed away from the scene shortly after 7:30 am.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO