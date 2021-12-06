ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Alumni Update - Michelle Umurungi

oc.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Umurungi ('16) is a Senior Strategy & Policy Analyst at Rwanda Finance Ltd. Umurungi recently helped represent Kigali...

www.oc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
aims.edu

Alumni Spotlight - Jason French

When Jason French was offered two years of paid education in 2012 as part of a severance package, he took the opportunity to pursue his goal of a career in agriculture. He registered for classes at the Aims Fort Lupton campus right away, thinking he might become a hops farmer.
GREELEY, CO
Jenn Leach

Are surprise stimulus checks coming?

Update: $1,800 stimulus checks are slated to be issued next week. You may have read in the media that talks about a fourth stimulus check have been brewing for some time. ‘These are for the Child Tax Credit households that missed out on up to $300/mo payments that started in July 2021. You can read more about the Child Tax Credit here.
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edmond, OK
Business
City
Edmond, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Edmond, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
Reuters

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize international collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals set in an...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Strategy Policy#Rwanda Finance Ltd#Kifc
TheConversationCanada

How the holiday buying season adds fuel to a rapidly warming planet

As extreme weather events in Canada and around the world are linked to human-made climate change, there is one story that continues to be left out: the connection between climate change and the products we purchase. Recent research shows that across a product’s life cycle — from raw material extraction through manufacturing, distribution, use and disposal — the total embedded carbon emissions are 6.3 times the product’s weight. Interestingly, it is the product’s supply chain, or what we do not see related to making and distributing products, that is especially carbon intensive. In the context of human history, the changes to...
CHINA
TheConversationAU

Solar curtailment is emerging as a new challenge to overcome as Australia dashes for rooftop solar

Almost a third of Australia’s estimated ten million households now have solar on the roof. But as the nation moving fastest to produce energy on our homes, we are also encountering teething problems, such as “curtailment” of output. This issue will be one we have to overcome as ever more Australians install solar. Our grids were designed primarily for large fossil fuel power stations transmitting electricity in one direction, while solar households both consume and export power. That means in some conditions, household solar may contribute to spikes in voltage levels outside of the acceptable range, especially as voltage levels are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
winonaradio.com

WSHS Alumni Establish Scholarship at Foundation

Patricia (Murphy) Jilk (WSHS ‘58) and F. Craig Jilk (WSHS ‘57) will make the future bright for WSHS seniors interested in pursuing the field of education at Winona State University by establishing a scholarship fund at the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools. The $250,000 Jilk scholarship is...
CHARITIES
Fast Company

Climate tech’s newest unicorn makes chemicals from sugar, not fossil fuels

At a new industrial plant making chemicals in Houston, what you might notice first is what isn’t there. “You’ll notice that there’s no wastewater discharge, or air emissions, and that the entire plant is run off electricity rather than giant coal-fired burners,” says Sean Hunt, chief technology officer of Solugen, the startup that built the plant.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Dairy Queen Capitals of America

D.Q. Corp., whose restaurants are branded as Dairy Queen and DQ Grill and Chill, offers its signature Blizzards (dense, ice-cold soft-serve ice cream shakes blended with various additions), along with burgers and other kinds of fast food at more than 4,000 locations across the United States. It’s owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, and Buffet […]
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy