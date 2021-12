Is Batwoman new tonight on The CW? Are we going to get another evolution in what has been a pretty-great season 3 story?. It goes without saying that we’d love more of this show as soon as humanly possible. Unfortunately, it’s just not happening tonight. Last week’s installment served as the midseason finale and now, we’re stuck waiting until Wednesday, January 12 to see what’s coming up. Oh, and did we mention it’s going to be bolder and crazier than ever?

