ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Chronic Respiratory Symptoms in Young Adults and Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

By Bryant Moeller
pulmonologyadvisor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChronic respiratory symptoms in young adulthood are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality later in life, according to the results of a recent study published in the journal CHEST. This study examined data from participants in the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults...

www.pulmonologyadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Cardiovascular disease: Is more exercise better?

Cardiovascular disease is an umbrella term for disorders that impact either the heart, blood vessels, or both. Moderate-to-vigorous physical activity has many benefits, but it may provide the most help to people who already have cardiovascular disease. Physical activity that individuals do during their leisure time may provide the highest...
FITNESS
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Increased Risk for Cardiovascular Events in Patients With Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Patients diagnosed with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) had increased incidences of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) compared against patients without NAFLD, according to a population-based cohort study published in Gut. All Swedish patients with histologically-confirmed NAFLD, diagnosed from 1966 to 2016, without cardiovascular disease at baseline were included in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiovascular Disease#Symptom#Clinicaltrials Gov#Identifier#Doi
Nature.com

Management of cardiovascular disease using an mHealth tool: a randomized clinical trial

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) is a leading cause of death and morbidity worldwide. This randomized controlled, single-center, open-label trial tested the impact of a mobile health (mHealth) service tool optimized for ASCVD patient care. Patients with clinical ASCVD were enrolled and randomly assigned to the intervention or control group. Participants in the intervention group were provided with a smartphone application named HEART4U, while a dedicated interface integrated into the electronic healthcare record system was provided to the treating physicians. A total of 666 patients with ASCVD were enrolled, with 333 patients in each group. The estimated baseline 10-year risk of cardiovascular disease was 9.5% and 10.8% in the intervention and control groups, respectively, as assessed by the pooled cohort risk equations. The primary study endpoint was the change in the estimated risk at six months. The estimated risk increased by 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively, which did not differ significantly (P"‰="‰0.821). None of the secondary study endpoints showed significant differences between the groups. A post-hoc subgroup analysis showed the benefit was greater if a participant in the intervention group accessed the application more frequently. The present study demonstrated no significant benefits associated with the use of the mHealth tool in terms of the predefined study endpoints in stable patients with ASCVD. However, it also suggested that motivating patients to use the mHealth tool more frequently may lead to greater clinical benefit. Better design with a positive user experience needs to be considered for developing future mHealth tools for ASCVD patient care.
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Obesity Increases Risk of Cardiovascular Complications in COVID-19

Obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes were the most common comorbidities. Obesity was found to be the most common factor associated with the development of endothelial dysfunction in COVID-19 patients, which can increase the risk of events such as heart attacks and stroke, according to a study published in the journal Obesity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

The placenta: The smoking gun in cardiovascular disease

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide. Although the development of these disorders is most commonly associated with lifestyle factors like obesity, increasing evidence suggests that events much earlier in one's life can also play a role. In a recent article published in BMC Medicine, a team led by researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) investigated how low birth weight and fetal growth restriction may result from the mother having certain variants of hypertension-related genes. Interestingly, these consequences can occur despite the mother not having high blood pressure during the course of the pregnancy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
docwirenews.com

Age-Adapted Definition of Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is associated with substantial morbidity, mortality, and healthcare costs worldwide. The diagnosis of CKD in adults is based on the presence of abnormalities of kidney structure or function, i.e., abnormal albuminuria or estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) for more than 3 months, with implications for health. Targeted screening and more precise diagnoses of CKD have resulted from the development of a uniform definition of CKD, leading to appropriate patient care and healthcare resource planning.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What is 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease?

2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease is another name for COVID-19. It is an infectious disease that can affect the upper and lower respiratory tract. Coronaviruses are a common type of virus. They cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to severe life threatening diseases. SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that leads to 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease. Globally, it has caused more than 250 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 5 million deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Are Adult Men at Increased Risk for Myocarditis After COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination?

A retrospective case-series study found that although a rare adverse event, myocarditis occurred more among adult men who received an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination than among the background population. The findings were published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. For the study, researchers sourced data from the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. The...
SCIENCE
hawaiitelegraph.com

Keep Warm! Large Temperature Differences May Cause Cardiovascular Disease

Large temperature differences may cause cardiovascular disease. People need to pay attention to the temperature difference and keep warm to reduce the risk of stroke, myocardial infarction, and other diseases. Taichung, Taiwan (Merxwire) - Autumn and winter are the seasons that easily cause cardiovascular diseases, especially when the temperature difference...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study links high cholesterol, cardiovascular disease to plastics

Plastics, part of modern life, are useful but can pose a significant challenge to the environment and may also constitute a health concern. Indeed, exposure to plastic-associated chemicals, such as base chemical bisphenol A and phthalate plasticizers, can increase the risk of human cardiovascular disease. What underlying mechanisms cause this, however, remain elusive.
SCIENCE
EverydayHealth.com

Young American Indians Have Hidden Heart Disease Risk

More than 1 in 20 American Indian teens and young adults have what’s known as subclinical atherosclerosis, early signs of plaque in their arteries that cause no symptoms and increase their risk for heart attacks and strokes later in life, according to preliminary study data presented at an online scientific meeting hosted by the American Heart Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Butyrate producing microbiota are reduced in chronic kidney diseases

Chronic kidney disease is a major public health concern that affects millions of people globally. Alterations in gut microbiota composition have been observed in patients with chronic kidney disease. Nevertheless, the correlation between the gut microbiota and disease severity has not been investigated. In this study, we performed shot-gun metagenomics sequencing and identified several taxonomic and functional signatures associated with disease severity in patients with chronic kidney disease. We noted that 19 microbial genera were significantly associated with the severity of chronic kidney disease. The butyrate-producing bacteria were reduced in patients with advanced stages of chronic kidney diseases. In addition, functional metagenomics showed that two-component systems, metabolic activity and regulation of co-factor were significantly associated with the disease severity. Our study provides valuable information for the development of microbiota-oriented therapeutic strategies for chronic kidney disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy