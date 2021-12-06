ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Farrell’s Penguin Will Get ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series

By Matt Singer
 5 days ago
You might say that Warner Bros. is making a whole bunch of stuff under The Batman umbrella. We already knew that the new Batman movie, which is due in theaters next spring, would get a spinoff series on HBO Max about the police department in Gotham City. But now it looks...

kingfm.com

