Tips to Lower Your Home’s Heating Bills This Winter

As many people go to crank up the heat, some are worried about the bills to come from trying to stay warm. The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates a 30% increase in natural gas bills, a 54% increase in propane bills and a 6% increase in electricity bills over last year.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are looking to save money on your energy bill this winter, making your home more energy efficient is a good place to start. Andron Wright and Abbey Wright own several rental properties around RVA and are always looking to save money for themselves and their tenants.
CHARLESTON, WOWK (WV)– The weather is getting colder and some people are already cranking up their heat, and as a result, their bank accounts. Experts say there are ways you can heat your home on a budget. “It could be a long, cold winter for some,” said Travis Edgell, Sales Associate at Pile Hardware. Winter […]
WINTER hasn't officially started but heaters have been turned on as chillier temperatures set in across much of the country. People are bracing for higher heating bills and it's putting added stress on those trying to make ends meet. The winter heating season is classified as October to March. This...
As the fall chill begins to set in, many of us are already cranking up our heaters. Unfortunately, when you crank up the heat, the power company cranks up your bill. Most people don’t have the option of heating their homes with a wood-burning stove and must rely on a furnace. In addition, most of our homes are not as energy-efficient as they could be. While conducting a professional energy audit and making all the upgrades needed to improve your home’s efficiency is an excellent idea for the environment and your comfort, it may not currently suit your pocketbook.
Winter isn't officially here yet, but plenty of Americans are already dreading their heating bills. Natural gas, which about half the country uses to heat their homes, is twice the price it was last year. But you can save money on your heating bills with just a few simple tricks.
The holiday season brings many joys, but it also means that winter is quickly approaching, and with it, colder temperatures. Each year though, many Ohioans struggle financially with heating bills during the winter months, and utility providers like Columbia Gas work to connect individuals with federal, state, or local income-eligible payment assistance programs to help them pay their bills and maintain their utility services.
Northwest Iowa — Gas companies across northwest Iowa and the country are preparing their customers for high heating bills this winter. While the National Weather Service says there are equal chances for a colder winter, a warmer winter, and a normal winter, the base price of natural gas is already at a multi-year high, according to experts.
This winter could be especially cold and expensive. But there are a few ways to keep your wallet full and your family warm. People who heat their homes with natural gas, propane, electricity and heating oil are all in for a bigger bill come winter if they aren't careful. Nearly...
It’s not too early to begin preparing for the heating season. Guest Editorial by the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York. This year, we saw a short autumn, leaving New Yorkers to feel the cooler weather sooner than normal. As a result, residents have been turning on their heat and curling up next to their fireplaces. The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) wants to remind everyone to follow some simple tips when preparing their homes for winter.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As Central Texans woke up to freezing temperatures this weekend, some were cranking on their heater for the for first time this season. But experts warn that everyone needs to be cautious as electrical fires are most likely to happen this time of year. The Morgan’s...
As temperatures continue to drop over the coming weeks - the Tulsa Health Department wants to remind folks of the importance of heating their home properly. The Tulsa Health Department said heating your home or apartment properly is important because it can prevent fires and save a life. Health leaders...
While the official beginning of winter is still a couple weeks away, temperatures in Tahlequah are already starting to drop, meaning locals are needing more energy to keep their houses warm. To help cut down on utility bills over the next few months, the Tahlequah Public Works Authority and the...
