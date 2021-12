Fisker unveiled full details of its first SUV, the Ocean, in November. Fisker also reported strong reservation numbers that caught the attention of multiple analysts. Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is an electric vehicle (EV) stock that has been flying under the radar. The month of November changed investors' perceptions as the company not only revealed its first all-electric vehicle, but also gave out crucial details about pricing and production timelines, among other things. Fisker shares jumped 33.3% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO