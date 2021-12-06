ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prestigious International Affairs Fellowship Now Open

The James C. Gaither Junior Fellows Program provides a prestigious opportunity for approximately 12 students who desire careers in international affairs to have a substantive one-year working experience in Washington, D.C. Post-graduate fellows...

case.edu

Veale Faculty Entrepreneurship Fellowship applications open now

Applications for the Veale Faculty Entrepreneurship Fellowship are open now. Faculty members conducting innovative research are invited to apply. Those selected will work in a small cohort of like-minded researchers as they work on commercializing their research. Fellows will have access to the following resources that will support their commercialization:
CLEVELAND, OH
Washington Post

The Washington Post and American University now accepting applications to the 2022 fellowship program

The Washington Post and the School of Communication at American University together announce they are now accepting applications to their long-standing fellowship program, established to inspire early-career journalists to earn a Master’s degree at American University’s renowned School of Communication while working on the Metro staff of The Washington Post.
COLLEGES
The Daily Collegian

School of International Affairs hires career diplomat as new professor

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – On Nov. 1, Ambassador Gordon Gray, a career diplomat whose last post in government was deputy commandant at the National War College, officially joined the Penn State School of International Affairs (SIA) as its new professor of practice. He brings a wealth of experience to SIA as a former U.S. ambassador to Tunisia from 2009-12 and as a senior adviser to the ambassador in Iraq, where he focused on governance and infrastructure in the southern provinces. He will start teaching in January 2022.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
manhattan.edu

2022 Jasper Summer Research Scholars Application Now Open

The Center for Graduate School and Fellowship Advisement is proud to announce the opening of the portal for the Jasper Summer Research proposals for Summer 2022. This independent fellowship allows students to work with a faculty member to complete a research project. Interested sophomore or junior applicants are encouraged to visit the Jasper Summer Research Scholars page on the Manhattan College website for specific information about the award, the selection criteria, and to find the application portal. All proposals must be approved by a faculty mentor before submission and may be submitted no later than March 4 at 11:59pm. Three students each from the Schools of Engineering, Education & Health, Liberal Arts, O’Malley School of Business, and Science will be chosen.
COLLEGES
stonybrook.edu

Emily Carll ’20 Selected for Pickering Foreign Affairs Fellowship

Stony Brook alumna Emily Carll ’20, who majored in political science and Asian and Asian-American studies, has been selected for the nationally competitive Thomas R. Pickering Foreign Affairs Program Fellowship. Carll will become SBU’s first-ever Pickering Fellow and receive $84,000 to pursue a master’s degree in the field of international affairs.
STONY BROOK, NY
manhattan.edu

WW Teaching Fellowship Accepting Applications from STEM Students

The WW Teaching Fellowship seeks to attract talented, committed individuals with backgrounds in the STEM fields—science, technology, engineering, and mathematics—into teaching in high-need secondary schools in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Eligible applicants include U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are college seniors that have a degree or an extensive academic background in STEM.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ua.edu

UA Professor Honored with Prestigious International Research Award

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – An internationally recognized German foundation selected a professor at The University of Alabama for its well-regarded research award. Dr. Ravi Kumar was chosen for the Humboldt Research Award, granted annually by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation to no more than 100 internationally leading researchers of all disciplines outside of Germany in recognition of their academic record.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
fsu.edu

Florida State University graduate student earns prestigious Chateaubriand Fellowship

A Florida State University doctoral student has received a prestigious international fellowship to study in Europe this spring. Modern Languages and Linguistics doctoral student Nerea Delgado Fernández will use the Chateaubriand Fellowship to study the intonation, or the rise and fall of the voice when speaking, of bilinguals in Basque-speaking regions in France and Spain. She will also collaborate with Aritz Irurtzun, tenured research associate in linguistics for the French National Centre for Scientific Research, at the Centre de Recherche sur la Langue et les Textes Basques in Bayonne, France.
FLORIDA STATE
HPCwire

Frontera Computational Science Fellowship Program Submissions Open

Dec. 10, 2021 — TACC is pleased to announce the Frontera Computational Science Fellowship program, a unique opportunity for graduate students to perform cutting-edge computations on the most powerful supercomputer available to academic researchers in the world. The deadline for application is February 18, 2022. Fellowship at a Glance.
EDUCATION
everythinglubbock.com

MicroLED inventor receives prestigious international award

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:. Texas Tech University‘s Hongxing Jiang, a Horn Distinguished Professor, co-director of the Center for Nanophotonics and an Edward E. Whitacre Jr. Chair in the Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering, housed within the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, recently was honored by the International SSL (Solid-State Lighting) Alliance (ISA) with its Global SSL Award of Outstanding Achievements for his invention of microsized light-emitting diodes, or microLED.
LUBBOCK, TX
realcleardefense.com

How Powerful Is China’s Military?

Editor’s Note: Having distilled the 2021 China Military Power Report (CMPR)’s key findings into a six-page summary last week, Dr. Andrew S. Erickson now offers his big-picture conclusions and recommendations. Q: What’s the biggest revelation from this year’s CMPR?. A: New projections concerning PRC nuclear weapons buildup are clearly the...
MILITARY
Republic

Barred from priesthood, some Catholic women find other roles

ROME — Women aspiring to leadership in the Catholic church have long come to terms with the glass ceiling that exists in the male-dominated institution, but Pope Francis’ spate of female appointments in the Vatican hierarchy suggests that change, however modest, is underway. A growing number of women...
ROME, IN
The Independent

In Buddhism, women blaze a path but strive for gender equity

Jetsunma Tenzin Palmo, born in England has devoted her life to attaining enlightenment in a female form — at one stage spending years isolated in a cave in the Himalayas to follow the rigorous path of the most devoted yogis. She later founded a nunnery in India focused on giving women in Tibetan Buddhism some of the same opportunities reserved for monks. Venerable Dhammananda renounced her family life and a prestigious academic career in Thailand to follow the path of the Buddha. She then defied her homeland’s unequal status of women in Buddhist practice by traveling to Sri Lanka...
RELIGION
CNBC

Nicaragua breaks ties with Taiwan, switches allegiance to Beijing

Nicaragua on Thursday broke its longstanding diplomatic ties with Taiwan, switching allegiance to Beijing in a recognition of the Chinese Communist party's One China policy and reducing Taipei's dwindling pool of international allies. "The government of the Republic of Nicaragua today breaks diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceases to have...
POLITICS
AFP

Biden staffer appointed as director of UNICEF

Catherine Russell, a senior official of US President Joe Biden's administration, has been named head of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), a UN spokesperson announced Friday. Russell, 60, is currently the director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel and assistant to the president. Appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Russell will replace fellow American Henrietta Fore, who resigned in July to care for her ailing husband. During her career Russell has advocated for women and girls as a senior advisor on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and as an ambassador for global womenâs issues in Barack Obama's administration, a White House press release said.
U.S. POLITICS

