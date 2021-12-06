Prestigious International Affairs Fellowship Now Open

The Center for Graduate School and Fellowship Advisement is proud to announce the opening of the portal for the Jasper Summer Research proposals for Summer 2022. This independent fellowship allows students to work with a faculty member to complete a research project. Interested sophomore or junior applicants are encouraged to visit the Jasper Summer Research Scholars page on the Manhattan College website for specific information about the award, the selection criteria, and to find the application portal. All proposals must be approved by a faculty mentor before submission and may be submitted no later than March 4 at 11:59pm. Three students each from the Schools of Engineering, Education & Health, Liberal Arts, O’Malley School of Business, and Science will be chosen.

