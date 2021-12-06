ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Celebrate Life with the Power of Light

By Chris Hilicki
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the season of celebrations. Yet, for many of us, finding good cheer to celebrate is difficult. These days, darkness is trying to sneak into our lives as both our daylight and our spirits grow shorter and darker. In my part of the world, we are approaching the...

northfortynews

Free Community Tree Lighting Celebration on December 1

Realities for Children Big Blue NightLights Tree shines light on child abuse. Realities for Children invites the community to attend its 24th annual tree lighting ceremony at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, in the courtyard of the First Presbyterian Church, 531 South College Avenue in Fort Collins. The Big...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
saratogafalcon.org

Diwali: the festival that lights up my life

The smells of spices such as turmeric, garam masala and cumin fill the air while pink, orange and tan sweets line the dinner table. Incense burns in the corner and small candles in diyas — decorated clay pottery — burn in every room. In the living room, I hear family friends laughing and the sizzle of puris, a type of deep fried bread, frying in the kitchen. Outside, my younger sister and her friends play with sparklers in the cool night air with my house glittering with four different strings of lights behind them.
SOCIETY
Daily Advance

Christ our power source for lighting the world

It is hard to believe the advent season is here. Perhaps you have noticed an influx of people putting up lights on their home, around trees, and in their yard. I love all the lights at Christmas because it reminds me of the second part of Jesus’ call to believers in Matthew chapter five. His call is for us to be the light of the world.
RELIGION
sixtyandme.com

The Joys – and Challenges – of My First Empty Nest Christmas

Christmas is in just a few weeks. My adult children, who finally, truly left the nest this year, were not happy when I told them about the Christmas I am planning for this year when they come home for the holidays. “No tree,” I said. Arose a chorus of complaints....
LIFESTYLE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Woolwich tree lighting celebrates season

Woolwich welcomed the Yuletide season with caroling and hosting old Saint Nick at its annual tree lighting ceremony Sunday afternoon. Due to the pandemic this year’s event was held outside rather than indoors at the historic Nequasset Meetinghouse. Guests were encouraged to bring canned goods for Bath Area Food Bank, and many did.
WOOLWICH, ME
CBS San Francisco

Hercules Home’s Holiday Lights Becomes Yearly Tradition That Keeps Growing

HERCULES (KPIX 5) — A family in Hercules transforms their home every year into a magical winter wonderland with somewhere between 30,000 and 40,000 lights along with hundreds of decorations. Since they started six years ago, all of their neighbors on the block have joined in to decorate Onyx Court. “Every year it just gets more and more and more, bigger and bigger,” says Bernardo Dunn. He and his wife, Tracy Palma, say they’ve both loved Christmas since they were little. Once they got married, decorating for the holidays became something they really enjoyed doing together. For Haley Hold and her two-year-old daughter,...
HERCULES, CA
tulane.edu

Tulane community celebrates Chanukah with lighting of the menorah

Tulane Chabad hosted a public lighting of the menorah near the Lavin-Bernick Center for University Life on Monday, Nov. 29, the second night of Chanukah. Tulane senior Josh Bonwit lights the menorah. (Photos by Rusty Costanza), Students light candles at the event, which also featured latkes, dreidels, chocolate gelt, music and plenty of Chanukah spirit., Tulane students contemplate the meaning of Chanukah as the menorah is lit. The event was officiated by Rabbi Leibel Lipskier, director of Tulane Chabad., Comments explain the tradition of the shamash candle, which lights the other candles on the menorah. Chanukah ends on Monday, Dec. 6.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pottsville Republican Herald

Pottsville celebrates Christmas tree lighting

Santa Claus arrived on an antique fire truck from the Humane Fire Co. No. 1 driven by Joe Spotts for the tree lighting ceremony with Mayor James T. Muldowney in Garfield Square in Pottsville on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Following the tree lighting, the Mayor's Christmas Party for children was held at the First United Methodist Church in the square.
POTTSVILLE, PA
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley’s Celebration of Lights slated for Saturday

HADLEY — Hopkins Academy’s Division 4 baseball state championship will be recognized prior to the town’s Celebration of Lights, a holiday season kickoff event, on Saturday evening. The annual event, sponsored by the Edward Hopkins Educational Foundation, begins at 5 p.m. and includes the lighting of the gazebo and a...
HADLEY, MA
WOOD

Celebrate a ‘Remarkable Woman’ in your life

Do you know a local woman who inspires, leads and makes a difference in West Michigan? WOOD TV8 and WOTV are currently accepting nominations for our annual Remarkable Women feature. Nominations are being accepted through Friday, Dec. 31. Nominees will be evaluated by a panel of judges based on the...
CELEBRATIONS
theapopkavoice.com

Life or death? It depends on who's in power...

The black bear, a mature male weighing 350-400 hundred pounds, was so angry he was cussing at me like my ex-wife. At least that's what I think he was doing. For me to run at a time like that would be futile, and an invitation to a race I could not win. I mean, he would be on me in a flash! But just perhaps he was bluffing...?
ANIMALS
Times Daily

Tree, Wilson Park lighting bring Christmas to life

FLORENCE — Christmas has come into full light downtown Friday night. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
FLORENCE, AL
thefactsnewspaper.com

Celebration of life Carrie Lillian Clewis

Carrie was the second child born to the union of Tom Mayberry and Luetha Brannom on February 14, 1920, in Kilgore Texas. Completion of her secular education was in the Frederick Oklahoma School District. In 1939 Carrie met Roy Clewis and on October 7, 1939, they were married. From this union there were six children. Roy had a sister that lived in Seattle so in 1946 they came to “visit” and that visit lasted over 65 years. Carrie was not only a loving wife and mother but worked hard secularly at Children's Orthopedic Hospital (then located on Queen Anne hill), King County Hospital (now Harborview Medical Center), Boeing Aircraft Company and Seattle Public Schools (D.O.T.) with a final retirement in 1983.After coming to an accurate knowledge of God’s word the Bible and understanding His requirements, Carrie dedicated her life to do God’s will and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on September 7, 1963, at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl. The featured theme was“Everlasting Good News.”Over the decades, Carrie was faithful to her God Jehovah, regularly attending Bible study meetings and following Jesus Christ’s admonition and example to “preach this good news of the Kingdom.” (Matthew 24:14)Carrie leaves to mourn her son, Roy Clewis Jr., extended daughter, Herlecia Brown (Walter) anda host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family thanks all for their support of Carrie over the years, prayers, and words of comfort during these difficult days.
SEATTLE, WA

