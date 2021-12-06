Celebrate Life with the Power of Light

Carrie was the second child born to the union of Tom Mayberry and Luetha Brannom on February 14, 1920, in Kilgore Texas. Completion of her secular education was in the Frederick Oklahoma School District. In 1939 Carrie met Roy Clewis and on October 7, 1939, they were married. From this union there were six children. Roy had a sister that lived in Seattle so in 1946 they came to “visit” and that visit lasted over 65 years. Carrie was not only a loving wife and mother but worked hard secularly at Children's Orthopedic Hospital (then located on Queen Anne hill), King County Hospital (now Harborview Medical Center), Boeing Aircraft Company and Seattle Public Schools (D.O.T.) with a final retirement in 1983.After coming to an accurate knowledge of God’s word the Bible and understanding His requirements, Carrie dedicated her life to do God’s will and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on September 7, 1963, at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl. The featured theme was“Everlasting Good News.”Over the decades, Carrie was faithful to her God Jehovah, regularly attending Bible study meetings and following Jesus Christ’s admonition and example to “preach this good news of the Kingdom.” (Matthew 24:14)Carrie leaves to mourn her son, Roy Clewis Jr., extended daughter, Herlecia Brown (Walter) anda host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family thanks all for their support of Carrie over the years, prayers, and words of comfort during these difficult days.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO