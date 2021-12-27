ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leslie's (LESL) PT Lowered to $30 at Telsey

Leslie's (LESL) PT Lowered to $30 at Telsey

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) PT Lowered to $5 at Dawson James, Keeps 'Buy'

Dawson James analyst James McIlree lowered the price target on Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) to $5.00 (from $13.00) while maintaining
Synaptics (SYNA) PT Raised to $345 at Rosenblatt

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy raised the price target on Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) to $345.00 (from $290.00) while maintaining a Buy
Paychex (PAYX) PT Raised to $130 at Cowen, Following Earnings

Cowen analyst Bryan C. Bergin raised the price target on Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) to $130.00 (from $120.00) while maintaining a
CIENA (CIEN) PT Raised to $88 at Jefferies Following Meetings

Jefferies analyst George Notter raised the price target on CIENA (NYSE: CIEN) to $88.00 (from $85.00) while maintaining a Buy rating after catching up with Ciena management for a deeper discussion of their long-term business opportunities.
Freshpet (FRPT) PT Lowered to $135 at Stifel Following Reduced Outlook

Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan lowered the price target on Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) to $135.00 (from $165.00) while maintaining a Buy
UPDATE: Wolfe Research Downgrades Docusign Inc. (DOCU) to Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst Daniel Ives downgraded Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) from Outperform to Peerperform with a price target of $140.00 (from $275.00). The analyst comments "We started this year believing that DOCU would be able to maintain high growth on difficult pandemic comps and that the pandemic cohort would behave as previous ones. The third quarter performance broke that thesis and we now believe that there was likely a tremendous pull-forward of buying activity that has created a very tough growth comp for the company over the next few quarters. We have taken a stab at a fairly rigorous billings based waterfall model that we now believe points to growth rates of mid and low 20’s for the next two years. With Friday’s move down and the stock now trading at 8.5x EV/CY23 Revs, Why are we Downgrading? The answer is that in addition to adjusting our models, our conversations with management suggest that the GTM issues are likely to have a longer duration and thus we do not see a catalyst in the next few quarters for shares to re-rate higher. Furthermore, we believe that there is more risk to the downside given growth issues that cause meaningful de-ratings could compound (rep attrition increases, causing further headwinds to reset growth). Finally given management’s decision to further increase GTM investments, margins next year are likely to also be on a downward trajectory which we view as likely to further shake investor confidence around long term profitability. We remain bullish on the long-term digital signature and even the Agreement Cloud market opportunity but given de-rating in growth and lack of near term catalysts we move to the sidelines until evidence of rebounding execution is clear."
Ingredion (INGR) Declares $0.65 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, or $2.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 24, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022
Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Raises Quarterly Dividend 3.8% to $0.54; 3.9% Yield

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, or $2.16 annualized. This is a 3.8% increase from the prior dividend of $0.52. The dividend will be payable
Quanta Services (PWR) Raises Quarterly Dividend 16.7% to $0.07; 0.3% Yield

Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, or $0.28 annualized. This is a 16.7% increase from the prior dividend of $0.06. The dividend will be payable on
AECOM Technology (ACM) PT Raised to $88 at Argus

Argus analyst John Staszak raised the price target on AECOM Technology (NYSE: ACM) to $88.00 (from $80.00) while maintaining a Buy rating.
UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades SolarWinds (SWI) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty downgraded SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $16.00 (from $23.00). The analyst comments "SolarWinds is a Network and Infrastructure Management company that offers on premise, private cloud and public cloud solutions to organizations of all sizes. Digital transformations have put software front and center for companies, increasing the importance of the solutions that monitor and ensure that the software is running efficiently and effectively. SWI is shifting its product portfolio towards observability. Taken together, SolarWinds estimates this is a $60B market opportunity by 2025. SWI distinguishes itself from other software vendors through its low-cost, easy-to-use solutions that require no professional services. The inside sales motion allows SWI to have some of the best margins in the software space. SWI is working its way back from the December 2020 breach, and renewal rates have outperformed our expectations in 2021. But now that the MSP business has been successfully spun off, we see SWI as a mid-single-digit grower with some margin expansion. Looking at our new DCF analysis, we think that leads to a low double-digit cash flow grower that over the 10-year horizon will decelerate to high single digits. That points to a price target of $16 and a return more commensurate with our overall coverage. Hence, we are downgrading SolarWinds to N with Dec-22 PT of $16 (down from $23)."
Clarivate Plc (CLVT) PT Lowered to $29 at Stifel on Accounting Error

Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum lowered the price target on Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) to $29.00 (from $32.00) while maintaining a
Costco Wholesale (COST) PT Raised to $555 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan raised the price target on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) to $555.00 (from $550.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "Costco reported F1Q22 EPS above consensus reflecting strong sales/comp growth and SG&A
Cisco Systems (CSCO) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, or $1.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 26, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022
Cytokinetics (CYTK) PT Raised to $69 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis raised the price target on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) to $69.00 (from $62.00) while maintaining a
