Will Children in Louisiana Be Forced to Get the Vax?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,027 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state health department data released Friday morning. The number of Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19 has not exceeded 1,000 people since April 30, when there were 1,011 patients.
On Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan said state officials are “increasingly concerned” about the rise of hospitalizations and announced plans to introduce emergency legislation to help hospitals deal with staffing shortages.
Since its website was compromised by a cyberattack on Sunday, the Maryland Department of Health has restored some online functions but has not been able to fully report the state’s COVID-19 metrics, including...
