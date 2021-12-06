ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hundreds of Ochsner Employees Fired For Not Being COVID Vaccinated

By Gary McCoy
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Things just got real for a number of workers at Ochsner Health in Louisiana and Mississippi as they apparently stood their ground on the current COVID vaccine dilemma and have been fired for not conforming with the healthcare giant's COVID-19 vaccination policy. In an article from the Louisiana Radio...

Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AdventHealth suspends COVID-19 vaccine requirements for employees

AdventHealth recently announced an update to its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees. The healthcare organization announced on Thursday, Dec. 2, it plans to suspend the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that was previously in place for employees. AdventHealth had previously sent a letter to employees saying they had until Monday, Dec. 6,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ochsner Health: Nearly 99 percent of employees in compliance with vaccine policy, some 280 leaving

Ochsner Health announced nearly 99 percent of its employees in Louisiana and Mississippi have been in compliance with the system's COVID-19 vaccination policy, while about 280 employees "will leave the organization." According to a news release, nearly 30,000 employees have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series or have an approved medical...
DHHS employee fired over vaccine mandate, despite natural immunity

An employee of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services who was fired for not getting a COVID vaccine is speaking out. Kendall Klett, an asbestos inspector and environmental expert, says she received notice of her termination on Friday after a back-and-forth battle with her chain of command at DHHS over her vaccine status and the department’s testing requirements. Klett provided studies that argue her 2020 COVID infection provides natural immunity equal to or greater than that of a synthetic vaccine, and she does not pose a risk to others.
Will Children in Louisiana Be Forced to Get the Vax?

A COVID vaccine mandate for students to attend public school in Louisiana is voted down by the House Health and Welfare Committee. The vote on the measure was 13-2. Only Dustin Miller and Robby Carter voted to require the vaccine as part of the school immunization schedule. Who Wants to...
OhioHealth 'pausing timeline' on COVID vaccine mandate for employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A number of OhioHealth employees were pushing to get a medical and religious exemption for the mandated COVID vaccine. However, a number of them were denied. According to OhioHealth, the 35,000 employees had to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or they could face termination. But Monday, the health care system said they are “pausing the timeline.”
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Remain Stable In Florida

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 went up slightly during the past week but remains relatively stable, according to data posted online Thursday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The data showed that 1,389 hospital inpatients in the state had COVID-19, up from 1,319 a week earlier. It also showed that 245 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, compared to 239 a week earlier. The numbers of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and intensive-care units surged in the summer as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spread across the state. But hospitalizations began steadily decreasing in September and have remained relatively flat recently. (©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
Two More Deaths as Omicron Variant Arrives

Santa Cruz County reports two more COVID-19 deaths and more hospitalizations and the state confirms via genome sequencing that a variant of concern, Omicron, is in California. To detect and prevent the spread of the new variant, the state is increasing COVID-19 testing at airports for arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabe, all identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as countries with Omicron cases.
5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Judge allows NorthShore University HealthSystem to fire employees for refusing vaccine mandate

A judge on Tuesday denied a preliminary injunction, allowing NorthShore University HealthSystem to fire 14 employees who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 14 unnamed employees being represented by Chicago-based Leahu Law Group and Florida-based Liberty Counsel filed a lawsuit on October 25 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

