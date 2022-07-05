ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean return date: When is episode 13 on Netflix?

No, you're not seeing things. We finally have a JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean return date. There had previously been months of radio silence on when new episodes would drop but, yes, it's finally official: Netflix has announced when we'll be able to watch episode 13 (as well as the next batch of episodes) alongside a new trailer which has detailed more of what to expect from Jolyne's next adventure.

When is the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean episode 13 release date?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean is back on Netflix on September 1, 2022. But it's been a long road to get here.

Episodes 1-12 of the hit anime were released on Netflix worldwide on December 1, 2021. Since then, there were a number of vague hints and even a 'Fall 2022' release window for fans to cling to. It's only now been confirmed as of early July, however, that the next clutch of episodes will all drop at once in September. That's another 12 episodes in total.

It's not yet officially known if episodes 13-24 will mark the end of Stone Ocean. Previous seasons have lasted anywhere from between 26 and 48 episodes, meaning that it's likely that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will continue its current run on Netflix well into 2023. Watch this space.

While we wait until September, check out all the latest on Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 , Demon Slayer season 3 , Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and some of the best anime you should be watching next.

