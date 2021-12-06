Vcenter unable to create VSS snapshot of the source volume (0x80042318)

Scenario: Customer has a Layer 2 network stretched via HCX L2C. In order for the customer to allow their teams to deploy and manage workloads on VMC on a secondary domain, they want to add a Windows Domain Controller as an Identity Source to the VMC SDDC vCenter. This DC is deployed on the same VLAN where the network is stretched but we got an error that the vCenter could not reach the domain controller. Here's how we fixed it. Think Policy Routes for HCX.

