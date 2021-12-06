ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflow help

By G0nz0UK
vmware.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI've built an Elastiflow server to receive netflow information from vCenter. I've tested Elastiflow from a Cisco router and it...

communities.vmware.com

Android Central

Help with Website

Hi guys, I was wondering if anyone can help me with a specific website. I currently still use Samsung browser for my internet and always have it on "mobile site" as my preference. For some reason when I log onto TacomaWorld.com it seems to always be in "desktop site" mode...
INTERNET
vmware.com

migrating of vm's across vcenters

I would like to migrate a number of Virtual Machines from one vsphere 5.5 environment to another seperate vsphere 6.5 environment. Can I use ovftool to perform these migrations. ovftool vi://........ vi://........ Thanks in Advance.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Priority Bits stripped in destination VM

Have a VM connected to a vss with its own uplink. Another VM on same hypervisor also connected to a vss with its own uplink also. These two uplinks are directly connected. pings work fine between the two interfaces on the VMs. However, when traffic is sent from one VM...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Get resources using deployment id vRA 8.5

HTTP 404 - Not Found : {"message":"No value present","statusCode":404,"errorCode":0}. If I execute the same REST call outside EBS, I am able to get the resource details. Any insights are appreciated. Thanks.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Can you share any info about macOS guest support?

@Mikero can you share any info about macOS guest support? I am really eager to participate in testing when it's ready. Even if you can't share any ETA, "we are working on it" would be appreciated. 0 Kudos. 6 Replies. It's something we're working on, yes. The challenge is that...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Extend on prem nsxt firewall rules

I would like extend my on prem nsxt firewall rules to the cloud sddc nsxt . When i migrate vm from on prem to cloud sddc , the same nsxt firewall rules needs to be applied. My cloud sddc nsxt is installed as local and not global manager. Please help!
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

vCenter 7.0.3 guest customization - network not connected on deployment

DVS 6.6.0 (static binding port groups) everything within the cluster is working just fine... except when i try to deploy a template... built a fresh 2019 template with nothing installed. Removed defender, sysprep to generalize. (tried this several times with VMXNET and E1000E -same results) created a customization specification for...
SOFTWARE
Daily News-Record

Helpful Links

Last week I mentioned a link to downforeveryoneorjustme.com. I received several emails thanking me, as that is what those readers have actually wondered. I hope others will check it out and find out how helpful it can be. Today, I have some more useful links that can help you out...
INTERNET
vmware.com

VMware vCloud Director Availability & VM Discovery

Currently we are testing the product VMware vCloud Director Availability. It's looking very promising and will allow us and our customers to replicate or migrate VMs pretty simple to our platform(s). But at the moment I'm playing around with the Failover Test option and the documentation on this option clearly...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Get all files associated with a Harddisk

Any way I look at disks, the filename shows the .vmdk. ($vm | Get-Harddisk).ExtensionData.Backing.Filename. These all return "[datastore01] testvm/testvm.vmdk". But, looking at $vm.ExtensionData.LayoutEx.File, I see 2 files:. Name : [datastore01] testvm/testvm.vmdk. Type : diskDescriptor. Name : [datastore01] testvm/testvm-flat.vmdk. Type : diskExtent. What connects the diskExtent to the Harddisk?. 0 Kudos.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: vCenter Server 6.7 Tomcat Version?

VCenter Server 6.7 Tomcat Version? — We have VMware vCenter server Appliance VCSA 6.7. I would like to know the Tomcat Web Server version running on vcsa 6.7. Could you please help me to get the version details from vCenter server?. Regards,. 0 Kudos. 3 Solutions. Well it should...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VM web console freezes randomly

I have an issue about a VM on an ESX while i'm trying to use the web console or VMRC. I can open the web console and log in on the VM but it freeze randomly with sometime a cut screen. The OS and apps works well in background. this...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

PCOIP Latency issue after upgrading to 7.13.1 from 7.6

Since the upgrade of a customer Horizon infrastructure, users are experiencing latency issues when typingtext into any programs. After some debbuging, i realize that when I revert to the 7.6 agent, the latency problem is no more present. I cannot stay with the old agent because of the Teams optimization...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

backup snapshot

I need to save the whole Virtual Machine, snapshot included. I already read about Vmware knowledge base about snapshot. Is there a way ? Can I poweroff machine and to save the whole datastore directory (vmx file + .vmdk) ?. 0 Kudos. 1 Solution. Assuming that your datastore is a...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

macOS Monterey SSL setup problem

Hello, unfortunately I cannot install vmware SSL-plus VPN program on macOS monterey version 12.0.1. When I examine the logs, I get the following error. can you help me?. --------------- PostInstall Started ------------------ Configuration file naclient.cfg is successfully copied to /opt/sslvpn-plus/naclient directory. Error: /opt/sslvpn-plus/naclient/ppc/decode executable is not present. ---------- PostInstall failed...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

virtual machine is frequently suspended for an unknown reason

I have a virtual machine that frequently suspends for no known reason. laptop is plugged in. You must state which VMware product you are using, in this case it sounds like either Workstation or Fusion?. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. Virtuoso. It would be better to know what VMware product/version you are...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Horizon multi-monitor

We are in the process of upgrading our Horizon from 7.13.1 to 8 2111 - one of the biggest issues in 7 was always the lack of support for "proper" resolution/scaling settings in a scenario where a user has a laptop with high resolution screen and an external monitor with, let's say HD resolution. Long story short, it would take scaling of the main monitor and apply it to all screens making it either everything too small on the high resolution screen or everything too big on the HD screen, depending on which one is the "main" display. Our sincere hope was that it will be somewhat "improved" in Horizon 8 - unfortunately, after some testing i'm not seeing any changes in the behavior.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Trouble opening SD card using Ubuntu VM on Workstation Player 16

I am running Ubuntu 18.04 LTS virtual machine on my Windows laptop. I want to mount SD card and partition it through the VM, but I ran into trouble loading the SD Card. I followed instructions such as this: https://www.htpcguides.com/how-to-use-sd-card-reader-in-vmplayer-and-vmworkstation/. But, when on the step to select physical disk, I...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: VMs don't boot on Monterrey

I don't understand what the log is saying, and don't know what's wrong. Regardless, here it is:. We need a lot more information - Fusion version, hardware info, VM configuration info, VM guest OS. For example, if you're on a M1 machine trying to run intel guests, that'll never work....
COMPUTERS

