Netflow help

We are in the process of upgrading our Horizon from 7.13.1 to 8 2111 - one of the biggest issues in 7 was always the lack of support for "proper" resolution/scaling settings in a scenario where a user has a laptop with high resolution screen and an external monitor with, let's say HD resolution. Long story short, it would take scaling of the main monitor and apply it to all screens making it either everything too small on the high resolution screen or everything too big on the HD screen, depending on which one is the "main" display. Our sincere hope was that it will be somewhat "improved" in Horizon 8 - unfortunately, after some testing i'm not seeing any changes in the behavior.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO