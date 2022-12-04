Read full article on original website
Lava flows from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano are slowing but will begin to spread out, inflate
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is continuing to erupt, but scientists say the lava flows have been slowing down as they reach relatively flat areas around the rumbling mountain.
Forget something? Driver busted with $553 ticket for driving with snow-covered windshield
Snowfall might be rare in western Washington, but after a few inches of snow fell around the Puget Sound region last week, common sense also seemed in short supply.
New incredible video shows lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano shooting nearly 150 feet into the air
New video from the United States Geological Survey shows lava from an active fissure on Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano shooting nearly 150 feet into the air.
Watch: Drone footage captures devastation from tornadoes in the South
Tornadoes ripped through Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday. This bird’s-eye view shows the extent of the destruction.
Mother, 8-year-old son identified as victims of deadly tornado in Montgomery County, Alabama
A deadly severe weather outbreak produced at least 40 reports of tornadoes that stretched across four states in the South on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and new information is being learned about those who were killed in the storms.
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption continues: New aerial video shows lava edging closer to main highway
New aerial video shared Sunday by the U.S. Geological Survey showed lava from an active fissure on Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano creeping closer to one of the main highways that connects the cities of Hilo and Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii.
Winter storm could snarl morning, evening commutes across Upper Midwest, including Twin Cities
A winter storm is bringing snow to the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and could be the snowiest event around the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area so far this season.
3 hurt as freezing fog leads to 30-vehicle crash, including 12 semis, on Washington's I-90
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 were closed in central Washington Wednesday morning after 30 vehicles, including a dozen semi-trucks, collided in freezing weather.
Passenger killed after rogue wave smashes into cruise ship
The Viking Polaris was off the coast of Argentina when a large wave crashed into the ship on Tuesday.
Back-to-back winter storms bringing measurable snow, rain to Pacific Northwest
A cold front moving into the Northwest U.S. on Tuesday is forecast to bring high wind gusts, snow and rain to areas from Seattle into the Sierra Nevada mountains.
The 3 most likely days to die of a heart attack are only weeks away
The holidays are supposed to be a time that’s merry and filled with joy. But we all know they can be stressful with shopping, bad weather, hectic traveling and all the celebratory food and drink.
Hurricane season 2022 ends with tropical activity below expectations
A third season La Niña was not enough to help the Atlantic continue its active streak and was the quietest year on record since 2015
See tornadoes rip through South, damaging churches and destroying homes
Severe storms swept across the South starting late Tuesday through Wednesday morning and led to more than 30 reports of tornadoes in the region.
Lava flow threatens to cut off main thoroughfare on Hawaii’s Big Island
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory believes there is a high likelihood Mauna Loa’s eruption could reach the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which connects Hilo to areas on the west side of the island.
Rare mid-December severe weather outlook issued for South nearly a week in advance
The FOX Forecast Center is already warning of a possible severe weather outbreak early next week in parts of the South, where tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail will all be possible beginning late Monday.
Volcano cam: Watch mesmerizing live views of Mauna Loa's lava fountain erupting
About a week after Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano began erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years, it continues to shoot lava into the air and advance lava flows downslope.
Full moon eclipses Mars tonight in rare lunar occultation visible to most of US
Mars and the moon will put on a December celestial show this week that can be viewed by almost everyone in the U.S.
Watch: Live tracker and look at dangerous severe weather outbreak across the South
A dangerous severe weather outbreak is forecast in parts of the South Tuesday night, with the potential for tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.
Heavy snow knocks out power to thousands around Seattle as more wintry weather looms
The first round of winter weather this week left thousands across Washington without power after gusting winds and snow snarled traffic and left up to 4 inches of snow in Seattle.
How to protect your roof from snow and ice this winter
Snow can place immense weight and pressure on a roof, and ice can cause roof leaks and allow water into your home.
