We’re officially now into the second half of Hawkeye. While there are no substantial overall consequences for the MCU as compared to what we’ve seen from either Loki or WandaVision, the stakes still feel huge in this context. The consequences of Ronin and the overall mystery of who’s controlling the criminal underbelly still looms at large. It felt like this episode was still pushing towards that story, but not as fast as you would think because there are only two episodes left. Still, there’s plenty to enjoy when it comes to Hawkeye.

