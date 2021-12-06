ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Watch: Madagascar's hidden hunger crisis

By Sarah Newey Ambovombe, Madagascar
 6 days ago

Life has never been easy in southern Madagascar, but it wasn't always this hard, either. Sandstorms, drought and poverty have pushed the vast region into a hunger crisis – with 1.3 million people experiencing severe food insecurity. The United Nations has...

Metro International

Madagascar food crisis caused more by poverty, natural weather than climate change – study

(Reuters) – Poverty, poor infrastructure and natural weather variability are bigger contributors to Madagascar’s food crisis than climate change, according to a study released on Thursday by international research collective World Weather Attribution. But the crisis still highlights vulnerabilities that will only worsen as global temperatures continue to rise, scientists...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

In India, as the virus abates, a hunger crisis persists

MUMBAI - One evening in October, Meena Sonawane, a domestic worker living in a slum in the Mumbai suburb of Chembur, cooked dinner with the only food in her kitchen: Rice. She mixed red chili powder into the rice, then carefully divided it into three portions for her children, keeping two spoonfuls for herself.
FOOD & DRINKS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Millions of Afghans Facing Crisis of Hunger and Starvation

GENEVA - The U.N. refugee agency warns humanitarian needs in Afghanistan are rising to epic proportions as winter sets in and millions of Afghans face a crisis of hunger and starvation. Temperatures in Afghanistan are beginning to plunge below freezing and are expected to drop to minus 25 degrees Celsius....
ADVOCACY
#Madagascar#Hunger#Drought#Famine#Climate Change#The United Nations#Red Cactus Fruit
BBC

Madagascar food crisis: How a woman helped save her village from starvation

Loharano's effortless grace belies the hard work that she is doing to stave off the tragedy that is unfolding in parts of her region of Madagascar. A prolonged drought in the deep south of the island has left 1.3 million people struggling to find food and 28,000 facing starvation. Some have called it the world's first famine caused by climate change, though this has been disputed.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

The AP Interview: 'We want justice' on climate, Nakate says

The capital of Uganda coughs itself awake on weekdays under a soft blanket of smog. Kampala's hills come into sharper focus as the morning rush of minibuses and motorbikes fades. It is this East African city that one of the world’s most well-known climate activists, Vanessa Nakate calls home.The 25-year-old's rise in profile has been quick. Not even three years have passed since she set out with relatives in Kampala to stage her first, modest protest over how the world is treating its only planet.In an interview this week with The Associated Press — which last year drew...
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

Madagascar: Indian Embassy's monthly literary program resumes after long hiatus

Antananarivo [Madagascar], November 28 (ANI): The Embassy of India's monthly literary program, known as La Lit Tana, resumed after a long hiatus. The program initiated by Abhay Kumar, Ambassador of India to Madagascar, in 2019 provides a literary platform for talented Malagasy writers and poets to showcase and perform their literary works.
ENTERTAINMENT
Place
Africa
boisestate.edu

Castellano completes Madagascar reciprocal exchange

Isaac Castellano, an assistant clinical professor in the School of Public Service, in partnership with Fleurot Raharilala, a Mandela fellow alumnus and the executive director of Voluntary and Objective Works located in Antananarivo, Madagascar, completed their reciprocal exchange component of the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders program. The Young African Leaders program is sponsored by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
BOISE, ID
The Independent

Afghan mother forced to give away one of her newborn twins due to worsening hunger crisis

An Afghan mother was forced to give one of her newborn twins away due to not having enough food for both of the children to eat.Save the Children warned growing numbers of families are struggling to find enough food to survive as Afghanistan’s acute hunger crisis spirals out of control since the Taliban seized control of the country in mid-August.Bibi*, a 40-year-old, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, earlier this year but has now been pushed into giving one of the twins up due to not having sufficient money to feed her eight children.She said: “We have...
ADVOCACY
Foreign Policy

Ethiopia’s Breakup Doesn’t Have to Be Violent

Ethiopia—a multinational state of considerable contradictions—is once again in the news for tragic events. The outside world, which tends to hold a romantic view of the country, is only beginning to understand these divisions. The country is plagued by identity-based civil wars, currently between the central government, which is widely perceived to champion a unitary state, and many groups that are vying for different degrees of autonomy.
AFRICA
tucsonpost.com

1,000+ US troops to deploy for Africa

More than 1,000 American National Guard troops will soon be shipped to Eastern Africa for a counter-terrorism mission, intended to shore up US bases dotting the region amid a series of ongoing combat and training operations. The military announced the upcoming deployment in a statement earlier this week, saying that...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Why having more children will save the world

He has a history of saying the unsayable; thinking the unthinkable; doing the undoable. But that is why we are all enthralled by Elon Musk – the entrepreneur-contrarian who has defied naysayers, short-sellers and tech-sceptics to buck trends and realise vast dreams, from clean cars to rocket ships. Now,...
INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Why lasers and radio frequency could be the key to eternal youth

The quest for beauty is, of course, eternal. People have been searching for simple and swift rejuvenation since before Herodotus, who, in the fifth century BC, recommended the revivifying effects of the Fountain of Youth. Sadly, there exists no magical water that we can sip to take us back to...
ENGINEERING
The Independent

Fish ‘sing’ as Indonesian coral reef restored back to life

Never-before-heard fish noises, which scientists say sound like “whoops, croaks, foghorns and growls”, suggest a restored coral reef in Indonesia has fast returned to its non-damaged state. Researchers used underwater microphones to “eavesdrop” on species both inhabiting and returning to the reef after coral was reseeded there over a 10-year period. The sounds go some way to providing an audible measure of the site’s renewed health, according to the team, who published their findings in the Journal of Applied Ecology and say they demonstrate “restoration can really work”.“But it’s only part of a solution that must also include rapid...
SCIENCE

