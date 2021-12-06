ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wizards at Pacers GameThread

By Albert Lee
Bullets Forever
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Wizards play the Indiana Pacers tonight at 7...

www.bulletsforever.com

Comments / 0

NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Pacers Trade Lands Kemba Walker In Indiana

The New York Knicks made headlines for their decision to remove former NBA All-Star Kemba Walker not only from their starting lineup, but from their rotation altogether. There is a lot of thought that Walker will end up being moved ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The respect level the Knicks hold for Walker is a factor in him.
NBA
State
Washington State
The Spun

Look: LeBron Reacts To Kyle Kuzma’s Game-Winner

For the second time this year, Kyle Kuzma proved to be the late-game hero for the Washington Wizards. On Wednesday night in Detroit, Kuzma drained a three-pointer from the corner with 0.6 seconds left on the clock in overtime to lift the Wizards over the Pistons, 119-116. The shoot capped off a fantastic performance for the 26-year-old forward, who ended the game with a team-high 26 points on 8-of-18 shooting.
NBA
NBA

GAME RECAP: THUNDER VS. WIZARDS

The day after Thanksgiving, the Thunder served up a nail-biting performance on its home floor taking the Wizards down to the final possession before falling 101-99. It was a back-and-forth contest in which each team led by as many as 10 points and the offensive rhythm ebbed and flowed for both sides. For OKC, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned to the lineup, Lu Dort posted a game-high 21 points as one of five Thunder players in double-figures and the Thunder walked away with lessons from yet another late-game situation.
NBA
FanSided

Heat won’t have to pay their tampering penalty for 6 years

After being fined their next second-round draft pick, it seems the Miami Heat won’t have to pay out their fine for another six years. As the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat soar through the Eastern Conference on the wings of Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry, an investigation hung over the heads of these teams as soon as these players were acquired.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kyle Kuzma flipped off fan after hitting three

The NBA is home to some unique three-point celebrations. Steph Curry has the shimmy. Carmelo Anthony has the three fingers to the dome. Now Kyle Kuzma is adding his own celebration to the mix — the one-finger salute. The Washington Wizards forward was the hero against the Detroit Pistons,...
NBA
#Nbc Sports Washington#Pacers Gamethread#Nbc Sports
NBA

Recap: Beal, Kuzma lead Wizards to 120-114 win in Dallas

MAVERICKS: Luka Doncic (33), Trey Buke (14), Maxi Kleber (13), Kristaps Porzingis (13),. The Wizards earned their second win in a row, defeating the Mavericks 120-114 on Saturday night in the second game of a road back-to-back. Bradley Beal led the way with 26 points on 10-14 (.714) shooting. As a team, the Wizards shot 45-85 (.577) from the field, their second-highest field goal percentage of the season. It marks the second time this season the Wizards have gone 2-0 in a back-to-back.
NBA
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHR

Pacers pull away early, hold off Wizards for 116-110 win

INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds and Caris LeVert added 19 points to help the Indiana Pacers snap a four-game losing streak with a 116-110 victory over Washington. Indiana had lost four straight regular-season games to the Wizards. The Pacers also lost to Washington in...
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

NBA Betting Picks: Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers preview, picks and prediction

In tonight’s Eastern Conference matchup, the Washington Wizards (14-10) are playing the Indiana Pacers (9-16) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Will Bradley Beal and the Wizards end their two-game skid and win their fifth consecutive game versus the Pacers?. Register an account with BetUS and claim a free bet worth up to...
NBA
NBA

Recap: Beal scores 34, Wizards lose 116-110 to Pacers

WIZARDS: Bradley Beal (34), Daniel Gafford (14), Kyle Kuzma (14) PACERS: Domantas Sabonis (30), Caris LeVert (19), Malcolm Brogdon (17) The Wizards fell to the Pacers 116-110 on Monday night in the second game of a road back-to-back. Bradley Beal scored 34 points to lead six Wizards scoring in double-figures, including Corey Kispert, who knocked down a pair of threes off the bench. Washington was playing without starting point guard Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee injury maintenance).
NBA
Indy Cornrows

Pacers final score: Pacers hold off Wizards 116-110

Tonight, the Indiana Pacers played closer to the team they expected themselves to be, holding the Washington Wizards at arm’s length all night to snap their four game skid and hopefully find something more sustainable in this win. The Pacers not only had better overall effort than they did in their loss to Miami, but they were also a bit more focused in the strategic sense, opening up Domantas Sabonis for one of his biggest nights of the year.
NBA
NBC Sports

Another sluggish start in Wizards loss to Pacers

The Washington Wizards lost to the Pacers 116-110 in Indiana on Monday night. Here are five observations from what went down... Though the Wizards had already been going through a difficult stretch recently following their hot start to the season, they had through the first quarter of the year avoided losing three straight games. That was until Monday night when they fell to the Pacers, as Indiana snapped a four-game losing streak of their own to hand the Wizards their second loss in as many days.
NBA
Yardbarker

Spencer Dinwiddie's Status For Wizards-Pacers Game

The Washington Wizards are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on Monday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players. Spencer Dinwiddie has been ruled out, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
NBA
NBA

Preview: Wizards look to bounce back Monday vs. Pacers

Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 7 p.m. | TV: NBCSW+ | Radio: The Team 980 & Wizards App. The Wizards are in Indianapolis on Monday night, taking on the Pacers at 7 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Washington will be playing in the second game of a back-to-back, coming off a loss to the Raptors on Sunday night in Toronto. Indiana comes in having lost four games in a row, most recently a 113-104 final to the Heat on Friday night.
NBA

