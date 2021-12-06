Wizards at Pacers GameThread

MAVERICKS: Luka Doncic (33), Trey Buke (14), Maxi Kleber (13), Kristaps Porzingis (13),. The Wizards earned their second win in a row, defeating the Mavericks 120-114 on Saturday night in the second game of a road back-to-back. Bradley Beal led the way with 26 points on 10-14 (.714) shooting. As a team, the Wizards shot 45-85 (.577) from the field, their second-highest field goal percentage of the season. It marks the second time this season the Wizards have gone 2-0 in a back-to-back.
