GameStop shares fell over 10% on Thursday after earnings. GME earnings showed a huge EPS miss, but revenue was decent. GameStop is also suffering from fading retail momentum. GameStop (GME) shares took the latest earnings report badly as the stock slumped by more than 10% on Thursday. Despite being the original meme stock, it has been running out of momentum recently as the holiday season approaches. The holiday season should be a boom time for game sales as parents rush out to get the next title. GameStop (GME) may have been anticipating this surge in demand as the latest set of results showed a surge in inventory levels. That will put even more pressure on the next quarter. Miss there and there will be no excuses. If it all works out, then management can take the plaudits.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO