UVI Closed – Dec. 16 through Jan. 3. UVI Mourns the Loss of Playwright and Professor, David Edgecombe The University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) is mourning the loss of David Edgecombe, former executive director of the Reichhold Center for the Arts and retired associate professor of communications. who passed away on Nov. 19. During his 30-year career at UVI, Edgecombe inspired countless students in and out of the classroom. celebrated local talent at UVI’s Little Theater and on the Reichhold stage, attracted world-class performers to the Virgin Islands, and entertained audiences around the Caribbean with his original plays.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO