ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Standoff with man in truck ends with WPD K-9 taking man down

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A standoff in south Wichita ended Monday afternoon when negotiators convinced a man in a moving truck to get out of the truck and then a police K-9 ran at the man and took him down to the ground.

The situation started around 8 a.m. when police say the man hopped a locked fence at a business at Broadway and Boston, broke a window and stole the keys to a truck. An employee in the business called 911.

Before the truck could get past the locked fence, police arrived. Officers say the man kept driving around the parking lot, acting like he was going to drive through the gates. At other times, he would park the vehicle.

A police spokesperson said police always try to use time and distance in situations like this. He said rushing into a situation can possibly lead to the use of force.

At one point, the KSN photojournalist on the scene saw officers give the person food and then back away. Police say they saw the man smoking during the negotiations. They believe it was possibly an illegal substance.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tspYs_0dG7W8uJ00
    A Wichita Police Department K-9 takes down a suspect at the end of a standoff on South Broadway, Dec. 6, 2021. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tdp3n_0dG7W8uJ00
    The Wichita Police Department closes Broadway as officers deal with a man in a moving truck at Boston and Broadway, Dec. 6, 2021. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SgdB4_0dG7W8uJ00
    The Wichita Police Department closes Broadway as officers deal with a man in a moving truck at Boston and Broadway, Dec. 6, 2021. (KSN Photo)

Police closed Broadway at Zimmerly during the standoff.

Also, nearby Hamilton Middle School was put on a “lockout.” A school district spokesperson said it means the exterior doors are locked, but inside activities are continuing as normal.

The KSN photojournalist at the scene heard police call the man by name. Police said they were able to identify him through pictures. They say he is someone who is known to law enforcement and that he recently stole a car and got into a car chase with sheriff’s office deputies.

The negotiator finally convinced the man to step out of the truck and the police dog moved in. Police say the suspect had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment before being taken to jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSN News

Suit: Kansas deputies used rubber bullets on woman in cell

(AP) — A former inmate at a Kansas jail alleges in a federal lawsuit that deputies fired a flash grenade and nonlethal bullets at her while she was having a panic attack inside an isolation cell in 2019. The lawsuit was filed last month by an attorney for 25-year-old Realiti Courson. It also alleges that […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Driver ejected in fatal crash in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 35-year-old South Hutchinson man was killed after a single-car crash in Reno County on Thursday evening. According to police, deputies were dispatched to 2510 W. Blanchard Rd. in Hutchinson for a possible fatality accident. As deputies arrived, they found a vehicle next to a building, and the driver had […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Fire breaks out on former Joyland Amusement Park property

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire has broken out near the corner of Range Rd. and East Wassall St. in Wichita, the location of the former Joyland Amusement Park. The call came in around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening. At this time, there isn’t a clear indication of the cause of the fire. According to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Parsons PD increasing reward in search of dog killer

PARSONS, Kans. — Following an outpour of support and donations, the Parsons Police Department (PPD) is offering a reward for information leading to the location of a dog killer. ‘Ranger,’ as known by the PPD officer that kept him, was found dead in the backyard of the owner’s yard around 2 p.m. Friday. Ranger was […]
PARSONS, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wpd#Ksnw#Ksn Photo#Hamilton Middle School
KSN News

SUV T-boned on Kansas Turnpike while attempting to make U-turn

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sirens blaring at 2:40 a.m. Friday in Emporia were headed to the Kansas Turnpike to help with a crash that injured two people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 75-year-old man from Emporia was attempting to turn through the break in the barrier wall when his 2003 Trailblazer was T-boned […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man accused of murder allegedly stabs another Sedgwick County Jail inmate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate is accused of stabbing another inmate at the jail on Wednesday. According to the office, at around 1:53 p.m., Jermall Campbell exited his housing area and approached the victim’s housing area. Investigators say Campbell attacked the victim with a makeshift weapon. The victim […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

KSN News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy