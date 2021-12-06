ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Refused To Release 25th Anniversary Edition Of “Songs To Fan The Flames Of Discontent”

By wookubus
theprp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 25th anniversary edition of Refused‘s 1996 sophomore album “Songs To Fan The Flames Of Discontent” has been announced for a February 11th European release. This expanded new pressing will keep much of its bonus content as a vinyl exclusive , as there are...

www.theprp.com

theprp.com

Abiotic To Release 10th Anniversary Edition Of “A Universal Plague”, Recruit Their Former Vocalists For New Track “Mutation”

Abiotic‘s 2011 debut EP “A Universal Plague” will be given a 10th anniversary re-release this Friday, December 03rd through The Artisan Era. Rechristened “A Universal Plague: Mutation“, this effort will be bolstered by the inclusion of the new single “Mutation” and a re-recorded version of “Vermosapien“. “We’re so grateful to...
ROCK MUSIC
readjunk.com

Ignite Releasing New Album on March 25th

Hardcore punk band Ignite have been releasing new music lately, along with their latest single “The River.” They are set to release a full-length album on March 25th 2022 via Century Media, their first new full-length with new lead singer Eli Santana. The new full-length is a follow-up to the recently released EP Anti-Complicity Anthem.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

NOBRO release new song, “Julia”

NOBRO have released a new song/ The song is called "Julia" and is available digitally now via Dine Alone Records. NOBRO will be touring with Billy Talent in winter and spring 2022 and released their EP Sick Hustle in 2020. Check out the song below.
MUSIC
relix

The Black Keys: El Camino 10th Anniversary Edition

In 2011, The Black Keys’ sixth album, Brothers, hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and yielded the band multiple Grammy nominations. The story goes that, after a Saturday Night Live appearance, a snowstorm forced them to cancel a few live dates. Instead of hibernating, they teamed with Danger Mouse and promptly started banging out the tracks that would make up El Camino, arguably the band’s most accessible record in their now-extensive catalog. For the 10th anniversary edition, the band culls together a few different versions, with the “super deluxe” offering a robust collection of live tracks recorded in 2011-2012. First up is a complete show from the band’s tour stop in Portland, Maine—20 tracks that capture the group energized by new cuts like “Gold on the Ceiling,” “Little Black Submarines,” and “Next Girl.” The term “garage rock” has always been thrown around when discussing the Keys—but this night’s performance was truly an assault on the blues, with Dan Auerbach’s guitars thrashing throughout. The other two performances draw from more intimate settings—a BBC taping and a session at the famed Electro-Vox studio in Hollywood. Both gigs find the Keys performing at another intensely high level, with short and punchy versions of “Howlin’ for You” and the smash single “Lonely Boy” showing off just how good this band was at creating compacted, yet transformative rock moments.
ROCK MUSIC
noisypixel.net

Persona 25th Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl Box Set Announced; Persona 5 Royal & Persona 5 Strikers Soundtrack Releases Confirmed

During the December 2021 issue of the Persona 25th Anniversary Times, Atlus announced that Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Strikers will be receiving official soundtrack releases alongside being released on streaming services. The Limited Edition contents of both titles’ soundtracks will be present in these versions, with Persona 5 Royal containing the full version of Colors Flying High and Persona 5 Strikers having the English ending theme, Towards a Dream.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Gorillaz tease footage of ‘Désolé’ from forthcoming ‘Song Machine Live’ cinema release

Gorillaz have teased footage of ‘Désolé’ from the forthcoming Song Machine Live cinema release next month. The clip, which you can watch below, features Fatoumata Diawara and was recorded at the band’s London-based Kong Studios HQ in 2020. Song Machine Live also features guest appearances from Leee John, Georgia, Peter Hook, Kano, Slowthai, Slaves, Robert Smith and Matt Berry.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Filter Confirm Title For Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

The ninth full-length album from multi-platinum-certified alternative rock band Filter is currently being put together in the studio. The band’s frontman, etc. Richard Patrick has confirmed that the effort will be titled “They’ve Got Us Right Where They Want Us, At Each Other’s Throats“. According to the below newly shared post by Patrick, the lineup involved in these latest sessions include guitarist/backing vocalist Jonathan Radtke, keyboardist/guitarist Bobby Miller and returning drummer Elias Mallin.
ROCK MUSIC
theprp.com

SOM Release “Moment” Music Video

SOM, the spacey rock collective who feature current/former members of Constants, Junius and Caspian, have uploaded an official music video for their song “Moment“. That song will be included on their new album “The Shape Of Everything“, which itself is slated for a January 21st release on Pelagic Records. Alex Pace directed this latest visual accompaniment.
MUSIC
theprp.com

David Draiman Says Disturbed Will Be Going “Old School” With Their Upcoming EP: “It’s Sounding Somewhere Between ‘The Sickness’ And ‘Ten Thousand Fists'”

According to the band’s frontman David Draiman, the next release from the multi-platinium Chicago heavy metal outfit will be a 5-6 song EP. At the moment, studio sessions for it are expected to commence next year. Draiman recently spoke with Revolver of how that is coming along. When asked...
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Australian prog-metal monsters Karnivool debut new single, All It Takes

Karnivool have unveiled a new single, All It Takes, which sees them once again join forces with producer Forrester Savell. The song is the band’s first with Savell since their collaboration on 2009 breakthrough album, Sound Awake. It’s a menacing track that recalls a bit of Ænima-era Tool in its brooding blend of dark mechanical riffs and drifting, dynamic vocals.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Sevendust Detail Bonus Tracks Included On Deluxe Edition Of “Blood & Stone”, Share New Remix Of What You’ve Become”

Following yesterday’s (December 07th) announcement of the impending digital deluxe edition of Sevendust‘s latest album “Blood & Stone” comes today’s reveal of the official details for it. Due out December 10th on Rise Records, the deluxe edition will feature the two new tracks “All I Really Know” and “What You Are“, as well as several remixes.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Kadavar & Elder Release “Raspletin” Video

There’s another music video from Kadavar and Elder‘s recently released collaborative album “Eldovar – A Story Of Darkness & Light” to be viewed online. The collective shared the below video for the song “Raspletin” yesterday (December 07th,) with Victor Puigcerver having been at the helm. The aforementioned album saw a release earlier this month.
MUSIC
NME

The Itchyworms continue 25th anniversary celebrations with two new Christmas songs

Filipino alt-rockers The Itchyworms have been celebrating their 25th anniversary with a slew of releases including brand new music, and their latest addition to the celebration features two new songs for their Christmas album, ‘Christmas Starts When The Bers Begin’. The two new tracks, titled ‘Halo-Halo’ and ‘Meri...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Drummer Alex Rüdinger Announces His Departure From Whitechapel

Drummer Alex Rüdinger has announced his departure from post-deathcore outfit Whitechapel. While just being announced yesterday, December 07th, he has also revealed that he actually resigned from the band some time ago now. His current plans including handling the live drumming for Light The Torch on their upcoming tour with Killswitch Engage and August Burns Red.
ROCK MUSIC

