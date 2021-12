The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network previews all of this weekends conference championship matchups as well as the FCS college football playoffs. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) , Patty C (@PattyC831) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) key in on each and every game and their top plays for the weekend. Will Desmond Ridder and Cincinnati take care of business against Clayton Tune and Houston? Can Stetson Bennett and Georgia take down Bryce Young and Alabama? Will Cade McNamara and Michigan take down Kirk Ferentz and Iowa? Will Sam Hartman and Wake Forest out dual Kenny Pickett and Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship? Can Rocky Lombardi and Northern Illinois win a MAC Championship over Dustin Crum and Kent State? Will Chase Brice and Appalachian State get revenge over Levi Lewis and Louisiana? Will Frank Harris and UTSA have a 12-1 season and win the Conference USA? Will Greg Bell and San Diego State win the Mountain West Championship? Will JMU take down Cole Kelly and SE Louisiana in the FCS Playoffs? Can Eric Barriere and Eastern Washington upset Montana in Missoula? Who wins the SWAC Championship between Jawon Pass and Prairie View and Deion Sanders and Jackson State? Plus, the guys grade all of the recent coaching hires in college football. The guys cover it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO