ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Celebrate the Holidays with Raleigh Parks

Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina
 6 days ago

Join us for fun holiday programs to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year!

Browse our upcoming programs below. Register for any program online via RecLink. Prior to registering for any program, please review the Raleigh Parks Know Before You Go.

Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt

Friday, Dec. 17, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Join us for a candy cane hunt! The elves at the North Pole left some of their candy canes for you to find at Powell Drive Park. They are hidden throughout the park, so bring your flashlights! Be on the lookout for some special candy canes—if you find one, you'll receive a special prize. Before the hunt, there will be an arts and crafts opportunity.

Pre-registration is required by Dec. 10 online via RecLink.

Where: Powell Drive Park (740 Powell Drive/Raleigh, NC 27606)

Cost: $7 per participant

Ages: 5–12

Masks will be required while inside the building. Flashlights are not provided.

Letters to Santa

Raleigh Parks is assisting the North Pole this holiday season by hosting Letters to Santa at select community centers! Drop off your letter to Santa at North Pole mailboxes at our community centers listed below between Saturday, Nov. 27 and Thursday, Dec. 16.

  • Abbotts Creek Park Community Center
  • Green Road Park Community Center
  • Pullen Park Community Center
  • Sanderford Road Park Community Center

Your responses from the North Pole will be available for pickup on Monday, Dec. 20, at the same North Pole Post Office where you dropped off your letter.

2021 Christmas Bird Count

Saturday, Dec. 18, 8 to 10 a.m.

The annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count is the world's longest citizen science project! Participants will hike around the wetlands to identify and count as many birds as possible. Those who take part make a significant contribution to conservation as Audubon and other organizations use the data collected to assess the health of bird populations. In years past we have documented nearly 50 different species of birds!

Beginners are welcome. Dress for the weather and bring a pair of binoculars, or borrow a pair of ours. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required online on RecLink.

Ages: 14+

Cost: none

Holidays with the Popes

Join us at the Pope House Museum for holiday fun on Saturday, Dec. 4, or Sunday, Dec. 5!

Santa Claus will meet children to ring in the holidays outside. Visits are free, but registration is required. A digital image can be purchased.

Merry Moore Market

Celebrate the holiday season at the Merry Moore Market at Moore Square with four weekends of seasonal shopping delights from 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays!

Shop local from over 50 local vendors each night. This event is free and open to the public. There will be plenty of activities for all ages including kids' activities and crafts from Paper & Stars Studio, carol-oke (Dec. 3 & Dec. 10), live music, carriage rides, visits with Santa, beer, wine, and moore! This event is in partnership with the Raleigh Night Market.

Schedule

  • November 19 & 20
  • November 26 & 27
  • December 3 & 4
  • December 10 & 11

Winter Play Days at Pullen Park

Join us every day at Pullen Park from 1 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1-22 for fun winter activities, including:

  • Holiday light displays
  • Story walk
  • Holiday traditions caboose
  • Reindeer round-up scavenger hunt

This is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

Snacks with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ho, ho, ho and happy holidays to all! Join us at the new John Chavis Memorial Park for lots of exciting activities and fun galore from Santa himself. Join us for story time, crafts, and holiday cheer! This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments (usually doughnuts, cookies, milk, and juice) will be provided.

Ages: 1–12 years

Santa Crafts

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join Susan Stephenson as she guides you step by step to create some magical Santa crafts. Susan has years of experience in making and selling craft greeting cards, and she is excited to share her knowledge with you. This is a beginner-level craft class; no experience is necessary.

Seats are limited for this class; pre-registration is required at the link above. All craft supplies are provided. Register online.

Ages: 18 years and older

Class fee: $5 per person

Holiday Paint Night at Brier Creek

Friday, Dec. 10 and Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6 to 8 p.m.

Join us for Holiday Paint Night! Join us at Brier Creek Park for a fun and laid-back class to take with a friend, partner, or just by yourself! As in a traditional paint-and-sip class, you’re welcome to bring your own non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. Your instructor will show you a step-by-step process to paint your own acrylic masterpiece. Each date's class will have a different painting theme.

Dates: Dec. 10 and 21

Ages: 15+

All paint supplies will be provided. Pre-registration is required online.

Holiday Open House at Mordecai Historic Park

Join us at Mordecai Historic Park for holiday open houses on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. Enjoy décor, crafts, music, and more throughout the park! Call 919-996-4264 for more information.

Santa's Trolley

Santa is lost in Raleigh and Holly the Elf needs your help to find him in time for Christmas! Have you seen him lately? Do you know where he might be? Jump aboard the Raleigh Trolley at Mordecai Historic Park and help Holly track down Santa in time for Christmas! Join us Dec. 10-12 from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and nonrefundable. Tours will follow all local and state COVID-19 guidelines. Call (919) 996-4364 for more information.

Arts Partners Holiday In-Person Events

From December 3 through New Year’s Eve, head out for some merriment and joy as we celebrate the arts community’s holiday comeback! It’s time to celebrate the holidays – and the return of all of our favorite holiday events! If you missed getting out and about to see live performances last year, the Raleigh Arts Partners will help you make up for that lost time. From December 3 through New Year’s Eve, you can enjoy as many as three holiday treats each week. So head out for some merriment and joy, as we celebrate the arts community’s holiday comeback despite COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Related
murphymonitor.com

Christmas in the Park celebration Thursday

Area residents looking for some yuletide cheer, and perhaps some shopping, will have several opportunities to get in the spirit. The city of Murphy will hold its Christmas in the Park celebration, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Murphy Municipal Complex, located at 206 N. Murphy Road.
MURPHY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Santa Claus#Happy Holidays#Pullen Park#Citizen Science#Reclink
wbwn.com

Raleigh Keegan Rolls Forward Into the Holidays with “Blue Christmas”

Raleigh Keegan recently released his debut album Clocks Roll Forward. Now as he closes out 2021, Raleigh is giving his fans a musical present heading into the holiday season with his cover of “Blue Christmas.”. Raleigh loves this time of year, “Christmas is my favorite holiday every year because I...
MUSIC
iheart.com

Promenade Park Celebrating "Nights Of Lights"

This December,Toledo-area residents are encouraged to visit downtown Toledo to enjoy the beautiful holiday lights displayed throughout Promenade Park. As part of ProMedica’s Nights of Lights, there will be visits from Santa Claus, character meet-and-greets, hot chocolate and dessert food trucks, Photo Tower, musical performances, and more. The Nights of Lights will be held on:
TOLEDO, OH
Springfield News Sun

Yuletide Celebration back in Snyder Park

Annual event in Springfield returns to full strength this year. Just about anything you could want to do in a holiday event will be awaiting at Snyder Park on Friday – carriage rides, hot chocolate and snacks, music, activities, games and, of course, Santa Claus. National Trail Parks and Recreation...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
WRAL

WRAL First Night Raleigh seeks volunteers for NYE celebration

Raleigh, N.C. — WRAL First Night Raleigh is looking for volunteers to help with its annual New Year's Eve event in downtown Raleigh. Here's a list of what volunteers are needed and when:. Kids Activity Supervisors - Students 15 years and older are asked to help participants create crafts...
RALEIGH, NC
SPY

Eat And Be Merry This Holiday Season With These Edible Gifts

Gifts are some of the best parts of the holiday season. But a gift that’s also a tasty treat? Now that’s really something to get extra excited about. Whether it’s stocking their pantry with their favorite spices and sauces or loading them up on holiday sweets and treats, edible gifts are a great way of telling a person you are thinking of them this holiday season. This is a great gift idea for anyone who loves to cook, but also just anyone who appreciates good food and the best ingredients. Whether you are looking for gifts under $50 or the best...
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

The Best Christmas Decorations We Found This Year (So Far)

While a tree, lights and a wreath are a given, to really create your very own Christmas wonderland, you’re going to need a few more pieces of the best Christmas decorations.  Thanks to Pinterest, Instagram and other social media sites, Christmas decorating has reached new highs. Today, you can find Santa in every room of the house, and lights and garland criss-cross their way from window to window. A Christmas display isn’t complete without stuffed animals, table runners and holiday-themed dish towels. If you decide to really lean into Christmas decor, you can pick up pieces for nearly every surface you...
HOME & GARDEN
CBS Denver

Thornton Families Celebrate Holiday Season With Ugly Sweater Fun Run At Winterfest

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Families in Thornton dressed up in their wildest Christmas attire on Saturday for the city’s first-ever Ugly Sweater Family Fun Run. The event was part of Thornton’s Winterfest at Carpenter Park. (credit: CBS) Plenty of people donned their “ugliest” sweaters, hats, glasses and some face masks. While the run was not timed, there were gift card prizes for best dressed. “We’re trying to get to know who these people are, trying to find the kookiest outfit, i guess i don’t win,” said Shelly Shipley. The festival features crafts, skating and music. It all ends with a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m.
THORNTON, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Kidsburgh: Best Holiday Light Displays In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re looking for something to do with the family to celebrate the holidays, many things that were closed last year because of the pandemic are back open. Kidsburgh has several holiday guides of things to do, including a Guide to Ten holiday light displays in the area. 1. Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland If you prefer to stay warm in your car, there are lots of drive-through light displays, starting with one of the biggest you’ll find – Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland at the Big Butler Fairgrounds. You’ll drive through two miles of holiday lights, choreographed to holiday music on your car’s radio. 2....
PITTSBURGH, PA
DogTime

6 Amazing Holiday Gifts For New Dog Parents

This guide has great holiday gifts for new dog parents to help keep their dog happy and healthy, be they necessity or simply too fun to pass up. The post 6 Amazing Holiday Gifts For New Dog Parents appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
SPY

The 12 Best Subscription Gifts To Give This Holiday Season

Why give a one-time gift when you can give a gift that keeps on giving month after month? If you’re tired of the same old candles and t-shirts, switch things up this holiday season with some of the best subscription gifts for Christmas. These days, there are subscriptions for almost everything from wine, coffee and food to pets, clothes and shaving. You can pay a lump sum or a monthly fee to have new, exciting deliveries with some of your favorite kinds of items that come directly to your door. It gives you something to look forward to and an opportunity...
LIFESTYLE
countryliving.com

This is the exact date you should put up your Christmas decorations

The festive season is right around the corner, but what is the exact date Brits should be putting up their Christmas decorations?. According to electrical wholesaler ERF, most households will deck the halls on Sunday 28th November this year — exactly 27 days before Christmas day. It might seem early for some, but this fits in with traditions that decorations should be put up at the beginning of Advent (four weeks before Christmas).
LIFESTYLE
Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

35
Followers
471
Post
306
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh The city of Raleigh is named after Walter Raleigh, who established the lost Roanoke Colony in present-day Dare County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy