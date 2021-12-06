ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Light Up Someone's Holiday with Play It Forward Raleigh

Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina
 6 days ago

Give the gift of Raleigh Parks programs this holiday season by donating to the Play It Forward Raleigh financial assistance program.

One hundred percent of your donation helps families in our community participate in summer camps, arts programs, nature education, life-saving swimming lessons, and more!

You can make a difference in someone's life by giving a tax-deductible donation online using RecLink.

  • $10 donation helps a family to make a deposit for summer camp.
  • $20 donation allows a child to participate in youth sports programs or art classes.
  • $50 donation helps older adults increase mobility through an adult fitness swim class.
  • $100 donation allows a teen to attend a week-long summer camp.

Comments / 0

Related
riverheadlocal

Big Duck lights up Flanders for holiday season

For the 33rd straight year, instead of flying south for the winter, the Big Duck in Flanders received a necklace of holiday lights during an annual ceremony that took place Wednesday evening. Hundreds of local residents were on hand to see the fat fixed feathered fowl ferrocement flash with fluorescent...
FLANDERS, NY
Register Citizen

Lighting up the holiday: ‘That House’ brings joy to Milford

MILFORD — Many families decorate their home for the holidays — but Chris and Anna Donnells have taken their Christmas light display to a whole new level. “We’ve been putting up lights every year, and one year we had 50,000 lights,” said Donnells, adding that the couple have adorned Christmas lights on their home for more than two decades.
MILFORD, CT
Nisqually Valley News

Yelm To Light Up Tree, Menorah in Holiday Gatherings

Yelm will hold two separate events to brighten up the holiday season this year at Yelm City Park, as it lights up the community Christmas tree and a giant menorah. The Lights at Night and Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 and a menorah lighting ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.
YELM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Fitness#Summer Camps#Charity#Reclink
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice lights up the holiday season, with downtown parade

BEATRICE - An event that's grown in popularity over just a few years in southeast Nebraska was back, this weekend. The Beatrice Holiday Lighted Parade celebrated its sixth year, early Saturday night. Thousands lined Fifth Street to watch illuminated private and public entries in the nighttime event travel north from...
BEATRICE, NE
The Tribune-Democrat

Kernville to light up for the holidays with decorating contest

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Johnstown’s Kernville section with the neighborhood’s Holiday House Decorating Contest underway. The Rev. Sylvia King, a Johnstown City Council member and coordinator of the contest, said it was started four years ago as a way to bring unity to the community.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
coolcleveland.com

Lakewood Lights Up for the Holidays Once Again

Sat 12/4 @ 4-8PM Festivities return to downtown Lakewood this weekend for its 15th annual Light Up Lakewood holiday celebration. The free event packs a lot of fun, family-friendly activities into its four-hour time slot. There’s a parade kicking off at 5:30pm, a lighting ceremony @ 6:30, a holiday train, an ice carving demo, hot chocolate food trucks, a beer garden for adults, and games and “Santa sightings” along Detroit Avenue for the kids. And it all wraps up with that perennial Cleveland favorite — a fireworks display @ 7pm.
LAKEWOOD, OH
The Moose 95.1 FM

Light Up Your Holidays with Kenyon Noble!

2021 is coming to a close and it's time to add a little light to the rest of the year!. The Moose and Kenyon Noble are teaming up once again to help you show off your holiday spirit AND a chance to win one of two $500 gift cards to your local Kenyon Noble stores by entering your decorations in our Light Up the Holidays contest!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Charities
punxsutawneyspirit.com

Myers: Brighten someone’s holiday season with Christmas cactus

The holidays have arrived, and so has the Christmas cactus. Set this favorite holiday plant in a basket, decorative pot or foil wrap, and it will be ready to give as a gift or add to your holiday décor. With proper care, this holiday favorite can flower for four to eight weeks and grow for decades, becoming a family heirloom handed down from one generation to the next.
GARDENING
yourgv.com

Holiday sights light up the night at fairgrounds

For the second year in a row, businesses and community organizations are coming together to spread holiday cheer while also benefiting the Halifax County Cancer Association with the Lights for Hope. It began last year with the Halifax County Heritage and Antique Machinery Festival Committee, and now HCCA has taken...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
Bangor Daily News

Photos: Bangor lights up downtown holiday tree

Bangorians braved the cold to kick off the holiday season as the city lit up its annual holiday tree. People started gathering in West Market Square just after 5 p.m. Friday to watch the city turn on the lights wrapped around the tree at 5:30 p.m. The 35-foot tree was taken from Hodgdon Road in Levant by Dan Sprague, a Bangor Resident and holiday tree volunteer, according to the city’s Facebook Post.
BANGOR, ME
suindependent.com

St. George City Lights Up The Holidays

Bask in the warmth of the holiday season with the Kickoff to Christmas,. GEORGE— Join the City of St. George as the eye-popping holiday lights of Historic Town Square are unveiled amid free food, music, and a visit from Santa Claus in the annual Kickoff to Christmas, Nov. 29 at 6 PM.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish Zonta Club lights up the holidays

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Zonta Club’s annual Festival of Trees fundraiser returned live this year to kick off the holiday season and deck the halls of the W.S. Tretheway Pavilion. Through cash sponsorship, and both silent and live auction facilitated by Terry Hupp, the club raised $55,000, which will be filtered back into the community through its grant programs. The club also collected 713 pounds of food for the Spearfish food pantry.
SPEARFISH, SD
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Benoit Square lights up for the holidays

Fairhaven’s Benoit Square welcomed Santa Claus and the public for the lighting of the Square on Friday, 12/3/21. Last year’s event was not promoted to the public due to COVID, but this year the square was filled with a couple of hundred children of all ages who helped with the singing, and got to have their pictures taken with Santa.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
nbc25news.com

Lighting up the holidays for children hospitalized in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich - The holiday's are difficult for people who are in the hospital, especially children. People gathered to lift the spirits of young patients by shining flashlights, glow tubes, or basically anything that lit up towards the hospital windows. "They get so excited. They are just ecstatic. They start...
SAGINAW, MI
WDIO-TV

St. Scholastica lights up for the holidays

Our weather is cooling down but it wasn't too cold Tuesday night for folks to gather on the front steps of the College of St. Scholastica. Tower hall is now lit up with a beautiful light display, which is part of the college's annual tradition of decorating for the holidays.
DULUTH, MN
Wave 3

Salvation Army hits Angel-a-Thon goal with more than $200,000 donated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army has met and broken this year’s goal for their Angel-a-Thon program, raising money to purchase toys, clothes and other items for local children. After a night of gracious donations, the Salvation Army has raised a total of $200,269. The Salvation Army’s goal was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
gratefulweb.com

Light Up the Holidays Grateful Dead Collectibles

Hey Now the Grateful Dead’s holiday release officially here, with Dancing Santa and Elf Bear Bobble Buddies, plus the patriotic Uncle Sam Bobble Buddy. Each Grateful Dead Bobble Buddy is approximately four inches tall, hand-sculpted and 100% hand-painted. Each comes with double-sided tape so you can show it off on most flat surfaces in your home, car or office. There’s also the Dancing Bears Steal Your Christmas Tree bobblehead too.
LIFESTYLE
Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

35
Followers
471
Post
306
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh The city of Raleigh is named after Walter Raleigh, who established the lost Roanoke Colony in present-day Dare County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy