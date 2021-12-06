Light Up Someone's Holiday with Play It Forward Raleigh
Give the gift of Raleigh Parks programs this holiday season by donating to the Play It Forward Raleigh financial assistance program.
One hundred percent of your donation helps families in our community participate in summer camps, arts programs, nature education, life-saving swimming lessons, and more!
You can make a difference in someone's life by giving a tax-deductible donation online using RecLink.
- $10 donation helps a family to make a deposit for summer camp.
- $20 donation allows a child to participate in youth sports programs or art classes.
- $50 donation helps older adults increase mobility through an adult fitness swim class.
- $100 donation allows a teen to attend a week-long summer camp.
