Bill Proposed to Rename Post Offices for Guardsmen Killed in 2019

(St. Paul, MN) -- On the two-year anniversary of the crash of a Minnesota National Guard helicopter that killed three guardsmen, Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach and Congressman Tom Emmer announced legislation that would honor the three soldiers by renaming U-S Post Office locations in their honor. On December 5th, 2019 the Blackhawk helicopter carrying Chief Warrant Officers Charles P. Nord and James Rogers and Warrant Officer Candidate Kort M. Plantenberg crashed due to engine failure. In announcing the legislation Fischbach said anything we can do to remember the three fallen soldiers "has value." Emmer noted the dedication of the soldiers "embodied the very best of Minnesota."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO