Bill Proposed to Rename Post Offices for Guardsmen Killed in 2019

By Sarah Mueller
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Two years after three Minnesota National Guard members died in a crash, senators and representatives have proposed a bill to rename Minnesota post offices in their honor. On December 5th, 2019, Guardsmen...

Minnesota U.S. Senators Proposing Legislation To Name Post Offices After Fallen Guard Members

(Washington, DC) — U.S. Senators from Minnesota are proposing legislation to rename three U.S. Post Offices in honor of fallen National Guard members. Warrant Officer Candidate Kort Plantenberg, Chief Warrant Officer Charles Nord, and Chief Warrant Officer James Rogers died in a helicopter crash two years ago south of St. Cloud. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith introduced the legislation recently to rename the post offices in the guardsmen’s hometowns of Avon, Perham, and Winstead. Companion legislation has been introduced in the House by Congressman Tom Emmer and Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach.
Fischbach, Emmer working on renaming post offices for fallen National Guard Members

(St. Paul, MN) -- On the two-year anniversary of the crash of a Minnesota National Guard helicopter that killed three guardsmen, Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach and Congressman Tom Emmer announced legislation that would honor the three soldiers by renaming U-S Post Office locations in their honor. On December 5th, 2019 the Blackhawk helicopter carrying Chief Warrant Officers Charles P. Nord and James Rogers and Warrant Officer Candidate Kort M. Plantenberg crashed due to engine failure. In announcing the legislation Fischbach said anything we can do to remember the three fallen soldiers "has value." Emmer noted the dedication of the soldiers "embodied the very best of Minnesota."
#Minnesota National Guard#Guardsmen#Army National Guard#Black Hawk#The U S Senate#The Avon Post Office#The Perham Post Office#The Winsted Post Office#Rogers
