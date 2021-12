It has been a great year for Wolverines football. First off, I feel I would be doing this wrong if I didn't say this before starting...GO BLUE! Damn it has been a great year for the Wolverines. The Wolverines went 12-1 this season and are once again the Big 10 champs! The No. 2 ranked Wolverines will now move on to the playoff semifinals and take on the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl on New Year's Eve.

