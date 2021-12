The Shore Conference has never had a player win the Heisman Trophy, but that could soon change. Enter University of Pittsburgh senior quarterback Kenny Pickett, who on Monday was announced as one of four finalists for the award that recognizes the best college football player in the country. He is also believed to be the first player from the Shore Conference to ever be selected as a finalist since the award's inception in 1935.

