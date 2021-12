Indiana Commission for Higher Education award aims to introduce local high school students to postsecondary opportunities. Indiana University Northwest was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, partnering with Indiana Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP). The grant funding makes possible new programming to expose high school seniors to postsecondary opportunities and assist them in completing the necessary steps for submitting college applications, securing financial aid, and achieving college success. The goal is to promote social and economic mobility by introducing students to higher education via personalized, hands-on activities with faculty and staff.

INDIANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO