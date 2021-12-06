ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Re: Bombay Chronicle

archive.org
 6 days ago

Yes, the uploader removed...

archive.org

Three Ways to Celebrate the Public Domain in 2022

On January 20, 2022, the Internet Archive, Creative Commons and many other leaders from the Open world will honor the treasure trove of works published in 1926 that will enter the public domain next year. The public domain will grow richer with canonical works from authors like Hemingway, Faulkner and Dorothy Parker, silent film classics like Nanook of the North, and beloved children’s stories about Winnie-the Pooh and the Hundred Acre woods, becoming freely available to all.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Ishan Shukla’s ‘Schirkoa’ Animation Begins Motion Capture in France (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian filmmaker Ishan Shukla has started the motion capture of his debut animated feature “Schirkoa” in Angoulême, France. The film tells the story of a bored office worker, who may have accidentally sparked a revolution in a bizarre dystopian world, Schirkoa, where citizens live with paper bags on their heads to dissolve political, cultural and religious differences. It is based on Shukla’s 2016 short film of the same name that travelled to more than 120 film festivals and earned 30 awards, including prizes at L.A. Shorts Fest, SIGGRAPH Asia, Oaxaca FilmFest and Venice Film Week. Voice over talent for the feature includes Golshifteh...
MOVIES
Deadline

Endeavor Content Joins Hong Kong Crime Series ‘Forensic Psychologist’; First Look Images

EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor Content has joined Cantonese-language crime-drama series Forensic Psychologist to handle global distribution and remake rights. Currently in production in Hong Kong, the 12 x 30’ crime-drama stars Jeannie Chan (Cold War 2) as Dr. Mandy Cheung, who in each episode must investigate a suspect to determine if they are fit to stand trial. The interrogation room drama explores the minds of people charged with incomprehensible crimes and sees Dr. Cheung’s personal and professional lives start to blur. Producing are Phoenix Waters Productions and Salon Films Japan Co. Ltd. Also starring are Crisel Consunji (Still Human), Wiyona Yeung (We Are Legends), Locker Lam...
WORLD
ARTnews

Portuguese Pavilion at Venice Biennale Comes Under Fire as Curator Alleges ‘Inconsistencies’ in Process

With the Venice Biennale set to open in just a few months, the Portuguese Pavilion has become embroiled in controversy as one curator alleged that the way the winning proposal was selected was unfair. Curator Bruno Leitão, founder of the Hangar – Artistic Research Center in Lisbon, decried the decision-making process in an open letter on Tuesday, claiming that the means by which the jury selected Pedro Neves Marques were riddled with “inconsistencies and irregularities.” He had proposed a pavilion by Grada Kilomba, an internationally acclaimed artist who has shown at Documenta, the Berlin Biennale, and, earlier this year, the newly...
VISUAL ART
Variety

Cameo George, First Black EP of ‘American Experience,’ Previews Upcoming Season (EXCLUSIVE)

Since she was appointed executive producer of “American Experience” in July 2020, Cameo George has been busy expanding and diversifying the slate of PBS’ signature historical documentary series, with the upcoming 34th season the first produced in full under her direction. The new “American Experience” season will kick off on Feb. 7 with Michael Bicks and Anna Lee Strachan’s “Riveted: The History of Jeans.” About how jeans became a staple of clothing worldwide, it is one of six feature documentaries in the season, five of which were commissioned by George, the first Black woman to helm “American Experience.” George replaced Mark...
TV & VIDEOS
ARTnews

Pantone Reveals 2022 Color of the Year: Very Peri, a Symbol of Creativity and the Metaverse

Will 2022 be a year of restless creativity? Pantone, a company known for its color swatches, seems to think so. In tribute to this optimistic line of thinking, it’s named Very Peri, a purplish shade that it says emblematizes inventiveness, as its color for the coming year. But “purplish” may be a limited descriptor for what Pantone labels “a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone.” Number 17-3938 in Pantone’s catalogue, Very Peri is meant to carry with it a sense of liveliness and vigor. “Blending the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Vintage Watch Dealer Harry Fane on London’s Best Tailor, ‘Running’ in Hyde Park and Great Cartier Finds

Over the past four decades, Harry Fane has become the go-to source for vintage Cartier watches and jewelry, which he sells out of his private gallery, Obsidian, in London’s Mayfair. He began his career at Sotheby’s London, LA and New York, before venturing off on his own to sell American art, eventually homing in on smaller collectibles. Looking for a coveted Cartier Crash timepiece? Fane sold the last of 20 to be made in the ultra-rare London series but is known for hunting down equally rare models. Need the delicate mechanism of a Cartier Mystery Clock repaired? His team has...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TheConversationAU

Circus Oz is to close after 44 years. They irrevocably changed Australian circus, and brought it to the world

In 1980, I was in London and working at the Roundhouse performing arts centre. Thelma Holt, the legendary director of the Roundhouse, told me she had booked an Australian circus to perform. She asked me had I heard of them. I said no. I had been in England for a few years, so I was out of touch with what was happening in Australia. I knew though, of some former peers at Flinders, who had formed something called the New Circus. But I had not heard of Circus Oz. Given I was the only Australian working at the Roundhouse at...
WORLD
