Gold flat as subdued bond yields counter faster Fed taper bets

By Nakul Iyer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Dec 6): Gold prices were flat on Monday, as the metal was caught between subdued US bond yields and the prospect of the Federal Reserve tightening policy at a faster pace which dimmed its appeal. Spot gold was little changed at US$1,782.95 per ounce by 0419 GMT. US...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#Spot Gold#Gold Prices#Fed#Bengaluru#The Federal Reserve#Treasury#Omicron#Oanda
