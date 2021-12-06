ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

An Improbable Mystery: Who’s Minding the Store?

By Deepak Chopra
SFGate
 6 days ago

Deepak Chopra, M.D., Brian J. Fertig, M.D. and Jack A. Tuszynski, Ph.D., D.Sc. One of the strangest mysteries in everyday life is that it is much easier to stay alive than to be alive in the first place. There’s a cascade of processes inside us that is perfectly synchronized—a body remains...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Caltech Researchers Read a Jellyfish’s Mind

The human brain has 100 billion neurons, making 100 trillion connections. Understanding the precise circuits of brain cells that orchestrate all of our day-to-day behaviors—such as moving our limbs, responding to fear and other emotions, and so on—is an incredibly complex puzzle for neuroscientists. But now, fundamental questions about the neuroscience of behavior may be answered through a new and much simpler model organism: tiny jellyfish.
WILDLIFE
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deepak Chopra
BGR.com

Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve also been called cockroaches of the sea, National Geographic notes, due to their ability to pull food from even the most inhospitable environments. Divers swim right next to this giant sea worm Videographer Steve Hathaway...
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Researchers Find Evidence That Fracking Can Trigger an All-New Type of Earthquake

Oil and gas extraction can trigger small, slow-moving, longer-lasting earthquake tremors, which scientists have documented in Canadian fracking fields for the first time. A team of researchers from the Geological Survey of Canada documented a new type of earthquake event resulting from slow ruptures near an active gas well. This helps to explain how near-imperceptible tremors induced by oil and gas extraction processes can trigger seismic slips and larger earthquakes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#University Of Alberta#Chemistry
Sedona.Biz

Betrayed

By Tommy Acosta It was a vicious and unexpected kick to the cojones when Covid variant Omicron slammed into world consciousness the day after Thanksgiving. Just when the fully vaccinated figured they had finally achieved a modicum of protection against the killer virus, now we learn that Omicron cherry picks its victims, preying mostly on [...] The post Betrayed appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science

Comments / 0

Community Policy