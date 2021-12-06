BlazBlue: Central Fiction

Lair Land Story 2: Mist of Sea is a simulation / role-playing video game developed by Team LLS and published by Flyhigh Works. The foggy, gloomy Chainch Sea is infamous for dangerous waters, wherein shipwrecks happen all the time. Bizarre things often washed ashore on Chainch Village’s beach, drawing travelers to hunt for treasure and a trading place for pirates and merchants. This sea is the borderline that divides eastern and western areas. It is also the final glimpse of an ancient civilization. The mountains and forests surrounding this settlement provide a natural barrier, protecting the descendants of the Momo Tribe and pilgrims who have lived here for generations. The mysteries surrounding Chainch are far beyond understanding. Unexplainable supernatural events often happen in this mysterious land.

