BlazBlue: Central Fiction

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlazBlue: Central Fiction is a fighting video game developed and published by Arc System Works. Combining 2D fighting game and visual novel, the BlazBlue series has been supported by many fighting game fans. The latest installation, BlazBlue: Central Fiction, serves as the ending to the Azure Saga and reveals the truth...

Siliconera

BlazBlue Centralfiction and Cross Tag Battle Will Have Rollback Netcode

Arc System Works announced that it will implement rollback netcode to recent BlazBlue fighting games. The titles in question will be the PC version of BlazBlue Centralfiction and the PlayStation 4 and PC versions of BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle. The company will first hold a public test for the rollback...
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is a fighting video game developed and published by Arc System Works. The collision is inevitable! The impact will be unavoidable!. An unrivaled clash of explosive proportions! The beloved BlazBlue franchise Crosses universes, Tags in fan favorites, and Battles it out in BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle! Created through an all-star collaboration between BlazBlue, Atlus‘ Persona, French Bread’s Under Night In-Birth, and Rooster Teeth’s hugely popular RWBY web series, Cross Tag Battle celebrates the fighting genre for pros and newcomers alike! Choose your team in fast paced 2v2 team battles filled with the craziness you’ve come to love from BlazBlue, with all the tight mechanics, smooth gameplay, and gorgeous 2D graphics you expect from Arc System Works.
Big Guilty Gear And BlazBlue Announcements Made At CEO 2021

Major announcements for fighting games Guilty Gear Strive and BlazBlue were made during this weekend's CEO 2021 presentation. The announcements included a new Guilty Gear Strive DLC fighter and an important addition to BlazBlue's online services. Who is the new Guilty Gear Strive DLC character?. After last months reveal that...
BlazBlue Games are Getting Rollback Netcode in 2022

Arc System Works has announced a couple BlazBlue games are getting rollback netcode in 2022, a heavily demanded feature with the fanbase of any fighting game. While two BlazBlue games are getting rollback netcode, the first is BlazBlue: Central Fiction on Windows PC (via Steam), which is getting rollback netcode in February 2022. Later, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle on both Windows PC (via Steam) and PlayStation 4 is getting rollback netcode sometime in 2022.
