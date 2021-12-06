ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S. wants private sector to operate with full information about China's Xinjiang

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday said it wants the private sector to operate with full information about what is transpiring in...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
mix929.com

Factbox-U.S. legislative clamp-down on products from China’s Xinjiang

BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. legislation to ban imports from China’s western Xinjiang region passed the U.S. House of Representatives this week and could have ramifications for goods from textiles to solar panel materials. The House passed the act on concerns over forced labour in Xinjiang, in Washington’s continued...
FOREIGN POLICY
Houston Chronicle

House votes to ban goods made by forced labor in China's Xinjiang region

WASHINGTON - The House of Representatives voted Wednesday night to ban most imports from the Xinjiang region in China over concerns that goods were made there through the use of forced labor, as Western nations continue to confront Beijing's crackdown on ethnic minorities in the area. By an overwhelming 428-1...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Times

House passes bill banning imports from China’s Xinjiang region

The House passed a bill Wednesday to crack down on imports from China’s Xinjiang region following a Senate dustup last week that exposed Biden administration pressure on lawmakers to rein in the bill’s language. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which passed 428-1, authorizes sanctions against companies that...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

US sanctions hit China, Myanmar, others over human rights

The U.S. government announced financial sanctions and other restrictions Friday on 15 people and 10 entities in China Myanmar North Korea and Bangladesh to coincide with International Human Rights Day.The actions announced by the Treasury Department also included investment restrictions on a Chinese company connected to the mass government surveillance operations in China. The sanctions are intended to freeze the targeted people and entities out of the global financial system.“On International Human Rights Day, Treasury is using its tools to expose and hold accountable perpetrators of serious human rights abuse,” Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Sector#Xinjiang#2022 Winter Olympics#American Companies#Reuters#The U S State Department
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US orders arms embargo on Cambodia, cites Chinese influence

The U.S. has ordered an arms embargo on Cambodia citing deepening Chinese military influence, corruption and human rights abuses by the government and armed forces in the Southeast Asian country. The added restrictions on defense-related goods and services, issued by the State and Commerce departments, are due to be published and take effect Thursday.A notice in the Federal Register said developments in Cambodia were “contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests."The aim of the embargo is to ensure that defense-related items are not available to Cambodia's military and military intelligence services without advance review by the...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

China Wants to Rule the World by Controlling the Rules

To truly understand the contours of the growing competition between the United States and China, look beyond the corridors of power in Washington and Beijing, past the tensions in the waters and skies around Taiwan, away from the bellicose rhetoric at international forums, and even off the tennis court, the new front opened by the trauma of Peng Shuai. Instead, look to the courtroom.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Washington Examiner

Why would we go to war over Taiwan or Ukraine?

As Russian troops mass on Ukraine's borders and Chinese warplanes harass Taiwan, the Biden administration reiterates "rock solid" support for Ukraine and a possible U.S. willingness to "defend" Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. What is painfully absent from this conversation is the most critical question: Why should...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US hits Chinese, North Korean firms with sanctions

The United States unveiled a raft of new rights-abuse sanctions Friday on senior officials and entities in eight countries, including a Chinese firm specializing in facial recognition technology and a giant cartoon studio in North Korea. Timed for International Human Rights Day and supported in part by Britain and Canada, the sanctions took aim at officials accused of abetting the crackdown on anti-coup protestors in Myanmar, the oppression of Muslim Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region and political violence in Bangladesh under the guise of a war on drugs. "Our actions today, particularly those in partnership with the United Kingdom and Canada, send a message that democracies around the world will act against those who abuse the power of the state to inflict suffering and repression," the US Treasury Department said. It said China's artificial intelligence company SenseTime, and two ethnic Uyghur political leaders in Xinjiang, Shohrat Zakir and Erken Tuniyaz, took part in the sweeping oppression of Uyghurs.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Christian Lindner, car lover at wheel of Europe's top economy

Germany's new finance minister Christian Lindner is known for a firm hand at the wheel of his pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), which he has steered back into power after years in the wilderness. The fast-talking 42-year-old grabbed the keys to the job he has been chasing for years at a crucial moment for the German economy.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy