Steve Kozloff’s latest concept might be a sailing yacht, but it certainly doesn’t have much in common with the old sloops of yore. The futuristic 260-footer, known as Elegante, has an ice-class steel hull akin to that of an expedition yacht and is designed to withstand the toughest conditions. As the California-based designer puts it, she’s a “true world-class explorer sailing yacht with all the luxury of any superyacht.” Her rigging is decidedly modern, too. The vessel is equipped with an innovative Solid Sail system by French builder Chantiers de L’Atlantique that has many advantages over a traditional sailing rig, according to...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO