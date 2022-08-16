ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mrs Brown’s Boys actor Fiona O’Carroll announces split from husband and co-star Martin Delany

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4McEw0_0dG5cEYE00

Mrs Brown’s Boys star Fiona O’Carroll has announced she has split from husband and co-star Martin Delany.

The actor is the daughter of Brendan O’Carroll, who created the sitcom and plays the lead character.

She plays Maria Brown in the series, which returns for new episodes each Christmas.

Speaking about her split from Delany in RTE Guide ’s Christmas preview, Fiona said: “Myself and Martin met very young. I was 16 , and I suppose he’s all I’ve ever known and we just kind of grew apart.”

She said that the pair, who have four children together, “wanted different things”.

Fiona added: “There were no major fights, and nobody else was involved but it was a case of not being on the same page any longer.”

“I think I hung on for as long as I did because when my own parents broke up, that was very public, and there was a lot of hurt involved there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4656Bh_0dG5cEYE00

She said that Delany, who played Mrs Brown’s youngest son, Trevor, in the series, lives in Portugal. However, they co-parent their four sons.

“I still have a lot of love for him and I only want the best for him and I think he feels the same way about me.”

Brendan married Fiona’s mother Doreen in 1977 and split in 1999. He has been married to Jennifer Gibney, who plays Cathy Brown in the show, since 2006.

Fiona married Delany in 2006.

In 2016, Mrs Brown’s Boys , which was once labelled “the worst sitcom ever made ”, was voted the best British sitcom in a Radio Times poll.

The seriesreturns on Christmas Day at 10.20m on BBC One. Find the highlights from the channel’s full festive schedule here .

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'

A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace opens up about his body transformation journey: ‘I was mentally destroyed’

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has opened up about his body transformation journey on social media.In a new tweet on Thursday (18 August), the 33-year-old American musician shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself. In the photo, Trace showcased his body from the end of last year versus now.“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” he wrote. “I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health.“The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fiona O'carroll
Person
Jennifer Gibney
extratv

Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors

Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Alexis Bledel’s husband, Vincent Kartheiser, files for divorce

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are calling it quits. Kartheiser has filed for divorce after eight years of marriage, a rep for the “Mad Men” star confirmed to Page Six. In documents obtained by Us Weekly, Kartheiser, 43, filed to divorce the “Gilmore Girls” actress, 40, on Aug. 10 in New York’s Putnam County Supreme Court. Bledel secretly wed her soon-to-be ex in June 2014 after meeting on the set of his AMC series, though they waited until filming was over to pursue their real life romance. The actress planned her nuptials while filming 2015’s “Jenny’s Wedding” — co-starring Katherine Heigl — where she played a lesbian preparing...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
wonderwall.com

On-set abuse scandal nearly derails 'Glee' star's career, plus more evidence the cast of the hit musical TV show is cursed

No one could've predicted the pop culture force that "Glee" would become after it debuted on FOX in May 2009. The coming-of-age musical dramedy — which centered around the disparate members of a high school glee club, along with their classmates, rivals, teachers and families — won countless fans across the globe, racked up a tidy sum of Emmy nominations and launched several members of its cast to international superstardom. But in the years since "Glee" came to an end in 2015 following six seasons on the air, many former stars of the show have been plagued by various tragedies, scandals and drama, prompting whispers that there's a "Glee" curse. Join Wonderwall.com as we a take a look back at every difficult moment the cast has faced over the years, starting with the drama that nearly derailed Lea Michele's career…
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Actor#Rte Guide#British#Radio Times
The Independent

‘Awful’ Ryan Reynolds film from 2013 finally gets sequel – despite getting just 12 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes

A poorly received film from nearly a decade ago starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges is set to get a sequel.Released in 2013, RIPD saw Reynolds and Bridges play two deceased police detectives tasked with hunting down wayward ghosts in the afterlife.The film (the title of which was an acronym for “Rest In Peace Department”) was considered a box office flop when it first came out.Reviews were generally damning, with RIPD earning a score of just 12 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.Viewers also condemned the film on social media, with some branding it “awful” and...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The English’: First Look At Emily Blunt In BBC And Prime Video Western Drama Series

Here’s a first look at Emily Blunt in Hugo Blick’s BBC and Prime Video drama The English. The Sicario and A Quiet Place star will appear as Lady Cornelia Locke in the series, an aristocratic English woman who comes together with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) in 1890s mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman) plays local town sheriff Robert Marshall, while Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman) is young widow Martha Myers. Click through a gallery of first-look images above. Written and directed by Blick and produced in association with All3Media International by Mediawan-owned...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Will Smith’s ex-wife hopes actor will receive ‘forgiveness’ after Oscars slap

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, has come out “in support” of the actor after the infamous Oscars slap earlier this year.Smith struck presenter Chris Rock across the face at this year’s ceremony after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.Zampino – whom Smith was married to from 1992 to 1995 and shares son Trey Smith with – told The Daily Mail: “I hope people allow [Will] to be human,” said Zampino. “I really hope for that because I stand in support of him, we are on good terms.”“You cannot heal without forgiveness,” she...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Anne Heche's Ex Dragged To Court Over $55k Bill Stemming From Custody Battle With Late Actress

Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper was dragged to court months before the actress’ death over an unpaid bill related to the their paternity battle and he’s still being forced to deal with the matter, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in April, Heche’s ex – and father to her son Atlas — was hit with legal papers by the law firm Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles. The firm is who Tupper hired to take on Anne in 2019 when they battled over paternity and child support. James and Anne were together from 2007 to 2019 after...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Celebrity Kids On The 1st Day Of School 2022: Angelina Jolie & More

School days are upon us! As kids have started returning to class, a bunch of celebrities have celebrated their children getting ready to hit the books once again. Whether they’re heading off to elementary school or nearing the end of their high school career, a bunch of stars have shared adorable photos of their kids kicking off the school year. From Angelina Jolie dropping her daughter Zahara off at college to Vanessa and Nick Lachey sending their son off to the first day of kindergarten, check out photos of celebrities’ kids on the first day of school.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dame Deborah James was given ‘three to five days’ to live, her mother says

The mother of late Dame Deborah James has expressed her gratitude to the public for their support in the weeks leading up to and after her daughter’s death.The cancer campaigner and podcast host died in June aged 40, six years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.During her final months, James was honoured with a damehood that was presented to her by the Duke of Cambridge. She also founded the Bowel Babe Fund to raise money for cancer research. The fund has raised more than £7.4m.In the first interview since her daughter’s passing, Heather James said the “love of the...
CANCER
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding: Ambulance seen leaving Georgia home hours before festivities

An ambulance has been seen leaving Ben Affleck’s Georgia property on Friday, just hours before his three-day wedding celebration with Jennifer Lopez. The couple were then spotted outside a Savannah hospital, after the emergency vehicle left Affleck’s estate with his car following behind. It was reported that Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after she fell off a dock and cut her leg at her son’s Riceboro home. A source told the Daily Mail that the actor found his mother and called emergency services. The injury was “not serious” and his mother...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

The Independent

798K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy