Kansas City celebrates Buck O’Neil being elected into MLB’s Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The love continues to pour in for Baseball Hall of Famer Buck O’Neil.

The Negro Leagues player, manager, and Major Leagues Baseball coach and scout was elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday. His name appeared on 13 of 16 ballots.

The KC Streetcar has a special stop in honor of O’Neil. You’ll find his jersey number 22 and signature on the stop near Union Station.

The streetcar authority asked people to ride the route and snap a picture at “Buck’s Stop.” They’d like people to tweet the picture and share a story or memory about O’Neil with other fans.

Before O’Neil died in 2006, he was presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor. He was also honored with the Hall of Fame Buck O’ Neil lifetime achievement award in 2008.

The 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at 12:30 p.m. central on Sunday, July 24, on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center.

The Induction Ceremony will be broadcast live exclusively on MLB Network.

