Department of Education program aims to train, keep teachers in Arkansas

Six passengers, including TV host Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of legendary astronaut Alan Shepard, launched aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft for a 10-minute ride to space and back on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Watch how the mission unfolded.
The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas's law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined...
Health officials in Idaho, North Carolina and Rhode Island reported the states' first cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on Friday. Mecklenburg County health officials said that a student at the University of North Carolina Charlotte was isolated and has recovered. The individual's exposure was limited, with only...
Consumer prices surged 6.8 percent in the year leading into November and 0.8 percent last month alone as a roaring economy overwhelmed struggling supply chains and fueled inflation, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. The consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched gauge of inflation, rose sharply...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78. Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died of natural causes at his...
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s conviction for lying to police about a racist, homophobic attack came nearly three years after his report of a horrifying hate crime quickly became part of a polarized political landscape, with people — including the president of the United States — weighing in from all over.
For two weeks prosecutors have been trying to put Ghislaine Maxwell where they want her — at the heart of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. Maxwell, the prosecutors have contended during her trial in New York City, was not an unwilling accomplice as the defense has argued — and will continue to argue, they say — now that the government has presented its case and the four women she is accused of trafficking as minors, mostly in the 1990s, have told their stories.
New York's governor has ordered a mask mandate at all indoor public places unless a COVID-19 vaccine requirement is in effect at a particular business or venue. The measure is effective starting on Monday until January 15, at which point the state will re-evaluate, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday. The...
The Denver Broncos announced that they will honor former star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Detroit Lions. Head coach Vic Fangio said Friday that there will be a pregame moment of silence and a video tribute. Broncos players will also wear Thomas’ No. 88 on their helmets.
A Delta flight that took off from Washington, D.C., had to be redirected to Oklahoma City last night after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal. Delta flight 342, en route to Los Angeles, had to land in Oklahoma at Will Rogers World Airport. It landed...
