Brenda Elaine Harrell

Carolyn Binkley, of Norton, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 2. She is now as she should be, with her husband, Don, once again being his right arm in the many projects he gets them into. Carolyn was a faithful church member and Sunday School teacher. Many in the community came to know her through the programs of the Barberton YMCA, her participation in Barberton Senior Center activities, and her volunteer work with The Giving Doll. She is survived by her children: Cindy (Jim) Miller, David (Laura), and Tim (Michelle); grandchildren: David Jr., (Sarah), Bobby, and great-grandchildren: Declan, Joshua, and Josie May. The family will hold a memorial service Saturday Jan. 8, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church of Barberton, 636 W Park Ave, at 2 p.m. with reception after the service. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com.

NORTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO