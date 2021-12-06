ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Brenda Elaine Harrell

By Editor
barbertonherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur beloved sister, Brenda is now resting in eternal peace and for this we are forever grateful that her illness has come to an end. She will be grieved by her sisters,...

www.barbertonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
gazettejournal.net

BRENDA EDITH WILSON

Brenda Edith Wilson, 77, a native of Bedford County, Va., and resident of Gloucester County for over 30 years, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Brenda was a store manager for Farm Fresh supermarkets for over 30 years, and eventually retired as a pharmacy technician for Rite Aid. She is...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
warwickonline.com

Elaine Therese Gaudet

Elaine Therese ( St.Rock) Gaudet, 93 of Warwick, died Sunday November 21, 2021 at Home. She was the wife of the late Raymond Wilfred Gaudet. Elaine was born in Smithfield, the daughter of the late Edward G. and Edna M. (Bouchard) St. Rock, Sr. She was a Secretary for the Internal Revenue Service, for over 20 years, before retiring in 1981. Elaine was a long time communicant of the former St. Catherine of Sienna Church. She is survived by her niece Deborah H. Gallagher and her nephew Philip K. Gallagher, both of Richland Washington. She was the sister of the late Edward G. St. Rock, Jr. and the late Mary Doreen Hallowell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 13, 2021 at 10:00am in St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by the URQUHART- MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, Warwick. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
WARWICK, RI
barbertonherald.com

Carolyn Binkley

Carolyn Binkley, of Norton, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 2. She is now as she should be, with her husband, Don, once again being his right arm in the many projects he gets them into. Carolyn was a faithful church member and Sunday School teacher. Many in the community came to know her through the programs of the Barberton YMCA, her participation in Barberton Senior Center activities, and her volunteer work with The Giving Doll. She is survived by her children: Cindy (Jim) Miller, David (Laura), and Tim (Michelle); grandchildren: David Jr., (Sarah), Bobby, and great-grandchildren: Declan, Joshua, and Josie May. The family will hold a memorial service Saturday Jan. 8, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church of Barberton, 636 W Park Ave, at 2 p.m. with reception after the service. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com.
NORTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy