Tecno launched a new phone in Nigeria, called Pova Neo. It is a relatively affordable handset and comes with а big 6,000 mAh battery and an ample screen. The Pova Neo is built around a 6.8” LCD with HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a waterdrop notch on the top for an 8MP selfie camera, while on the back are 13MP main and 2MP portrait cameras. There is also a quad-LED flash, all of them in the same color.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO