AUSTIN, Texas - Police have identified the man who was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on Menchaca Road on November 9. The Austin Police Department says 54-year-old Joey Edwards was in the roadway in the 6100 block of Menchaca Road at around 7:57 p.m. when he was hit by a Ford Explorer heading northbound in the outside lane. Police say the driver of the Ford Explorer was cooperative and remained on scene.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO