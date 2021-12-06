6 Movies Like Mixtape You Must See

There’s no shortage of movies featuring dogs doing everything to protect their humans, but in Finch, it’s the other way around. Finch tells the story of a reclusive scientist named Finch, played by Tom Hanks, who builds a robot to take care of his dog as they traverse a post-apocalyptic radioactive United States. It’s a heartwarming, tear-jerking tale of love and cooperation between man, dog, and bot, one that can only be properly portrayed by an actor of Hanks’ caliber. The movie was directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who is most popularly known for directing many episodes of Game of Thrones. Kimber Myers of Crooked Marquee was pleasantly surprised that a movie with just one actual human character would deliver a powerful message on humanity. “For a film where just one of the three named characters is an actual person, Finch exists as a surprisingly moving exploration of what it means to be human.”

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO