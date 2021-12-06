Kenny Lofton Belongs: the Veteran's Committee Will Likely Ignore Him

On the other side of the ledger from my last post is what the Veteran's Committee considers a Hall of Fame pitcher. We already established that the standards for the BBWAA uses for induction are quite high: literally only the absolute best ever make it through their process. The Veteran's Committee? Completely different story. While the BBWAA hems and haws over Mike Mussina (who's a top 30 or so pitcher of all time) the Veteran's Committee is happy to consider far lesser quality of pitchers. The last pitchers the Vets inducted are: Jim Kaat, Lee Smith, Jack Morris, and all the way back in 1996: Jim Bunning. None of these pitchers are as good as the BBWAA crop. Jack Morris spent the full 15 years on the BBWAA and while he did garner over 60% of the vote: he was quite controversial and ranks well below 100th in JAWS. Jim Kaat was a better pitcher than Morris in my view, but ranks only 109th in JAWS. Jim Bunning was a worthy inclusion, and ranks 52nd.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO