Baseball

Kenny Lofton Belongs: the Veteran's Committee Will Likely Ignore Him

 5 days ago

On December 5th the Early Baseball and Golden Day's Committees (two of the four committees which I will henceforth call the Veteran's or Vets Committee) inducted six players into the Hall of Fame: Bud Fowler, Buck O'Neil, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso and Tony Oliva. For some this represented a...

Hall of Fame opens doors to Minnie Minoso while Kenny Lofton continues to wait: Podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cooperstown will welcome at least six new Hall of Famers in 2022 as veterans committees elected ex-Indians 3B/OF Minnie Minoso, Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva and others in voting announced Sunday. Minoso’s election gives hope to Cleveland fans who one day would like to see six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner Kenny Lofton selected to the Hall.
Third Annual South Side Sox Veterans Committee Hall of Fame Election

Over many years at South Side Sox, we conducted our own yearly Hall of Fame voting, to see how the opinions of White Sox fans matched up vs. Hall of Fame voters (spoiler alert: We’re smarter). Then, four years ago, we also created our own White Sox Hall of Fame,...
The lockout continues...

Do you have what it would take to be the Guardians Mental Performance coach?. MLB International Signing Day will happen as scheduled on January 15, 2022. Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at the latest Hall of Fame inductees and speculate when Lofton could get in. An exclusive list of...
N&N: Six small-committee selections headed to Hall of Fame

Minoso, who made a name for himself with the White Sox, spent parts of the 1948 and 1949 seasons in the minors with the Indians before making his big league debut. Minoso, a third baseman, was blocked in Cleveland by Ken Keltner and Al Rosen and was traded to the White Sox during the 1951 season. Minoso hit .326 (173-for-530) with 34 doubles, 14 triples, 10 homers and 31 steals for the Indians and Chicago that year to finish second in the voting for the AL Rookie of the Year and fourth in the MVP balloting.
What is a Hall of Fame Pitcher? Part 2

On the other side of the ledger from my last post is what the Veteran's Committee considers a Hall of Fame pitcher. We already established that the standards for the BBWAA uses for induction are quite high: literally only the absolute best ever make it through their process. The Veteran's Committee? Completely different story. While the BBWAA hems and haws over Mike Mussina (who's a top 30 or so pitcher of all time) the Veteran's Committee is happy to consider far lesser quality of pitchers. The last pitchers the Vets inducted are: Jim Kaat, Lee Smith, Jack Morris, and all the way back in 1996: Jim Bunning. None of these pitchers are as good as the BBWAA crop. Jack Morris spent the full 15 years on the BBWAA and while he did garner over 60% of the vote: he was quite controversial and ranks well below 100th in JAWS. Jim Kaat was a better pitcher than Morris in my view, but ranks only 109th in JAWS. Jim Bunning was a worthy inclusion, and ranks 52nd.
The ZiPS are in

The numbers are speaking through the ZiPs and Zip master Dan Szymborski. Plus, Pearl Harbor Day reminds us of the brave baseball players who fought for their country. Our country. People have questions... The lack of investment in the roster has left the Guardians a team in the middle, says...
Is Mookie Betts Already a Hall of Famer?

The Hall of Fame is going to have to carry us through the lockout. We’ll get a ton of discourse about the players on the 2022 BBWAA ballot with Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling and Sammy Sosa in their final years of eligibility and Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz in their first. We’ll also ...
