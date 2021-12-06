ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after shutdown during B.C. floods

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trans Mountain pipeline restarted Sunday following a three-week precautionary shutdown in response to record-setting rainfall, devastating flooding and landslides in British Columbia last month. Trans Mountain Corp. says it completed detailed investigations of the integrity of the 1,150-km pipeline that carries 300,000 barrels per day of petroleum products...

